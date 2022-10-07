Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With just over a month to go until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is released into our greasy little mitts, Nintendo has blessed us all with a whopping 14-minute trailer. In it, we learned of some exciting new details, including wholesome activities such as picnics, baths and selfies.

But don’t worry, it also looks like Scarlet and Violet are also bringing a few new game mechanics to the table, including improved character customisation, four-player co-op, the ability to Terastallize and the freedom to challenge gyms in any order.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new Pokémon game without some new pocket monsters. So far, we’ve only seen the three starters, the mascot legendaries (which you can ride like motorcycles) and a few other Pokémon. This handful of new faces includes Lechonk, a chubby pig that everyone has already formed some strong opinions about – some people want to put it on a sandwich while others want to take it on endless adventures. We’ve also seen the game’s professors, which have also spawned some, let’s say, heated reactions.

We’re curious to see how these new games might take inspiration from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, especially when it comes to encountering wild Pokémon while exploring in-between cities and towns. The newest trailer has just unveiled Auto Battles, where you can command a member of your team to defeat a wandering wild Pokémon minus the cutscene.

We do know that these new Pokémon games won’t be using the separate open areas and hub village system of Legends: Arceus. Nintendo has confirmed that Scarlet and Violet will be open-world with “towns and cities that blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders”.

Here’s where you can grab a discounted Lechonk Simulator: Scarlet and Violet before their release.

Where can you get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for cheap?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on 18 November and is retailing for $79.95. Currently, both Amazon Australia and The Gamesmen have the cheapest copies of the games available at $68 each (Amazon also includes free shipping). After that, both Big W and JB Hi-Fi are selling Scarlet and Violet for $69.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $68 + free shipping (Scarlet | Violet)

: $68 + free shipping (Scarlet | Violet) The Gamesmen : $68 (Scarlet | Violet)

: $68 (Scarlet | Violet) Big W : $69 (Scarlet | Violet)

: $69 (Scarlet | Violet) JB Hi-Fi : $69 (Scarlet | Violet)

: $69 (Scarlet | Violet) EB Games: $79.95 (Scarlet | Violet)

Nintendo is also offering a dual pack that includes both editions of the new Pokémon title (RRP $159.95). It looks like Big W has the cheapest price available for the pack at $134, which shakes out to be $67 per game.

Here’s where you can grab the dual pack of Scarlet and Violet:

Where can you find the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED?

As far as limited edition Switch consoles go, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet one slaps.

The OLED Switch sports an imprint of Miraidon and Koraidon on the dock with matching scarlet and violet-coloured Joy-Cons. If you look closely, you’ll see that the controllers are stamped with each version’s respective school emblem. Meanwhile, the back of each Switch and its Joy-Cons are plastered with what look like stickers of the three starters, probably as a reference to the game’s school-driven narrative.

Unfortunately, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet OLED Switch doesn’t come with the game preloaded onto it, so you’ll still need to buy your preferred version separately.

The recommended retail price for this special edition console is $549.95, but you can currently find its cheapest price at Amazon Australia for just $518.

You can grab the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition Nintendo Switch OLED model from one of the retailers below:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch, with a release date of 18 November.