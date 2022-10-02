Here’s Some Cool Cosplay From Crunchyroll Expo Australia To Inspire You For PAX

Melbourne’s Crunchyroll Expo, despite its rocky start, was packed to the brim with amazing cosplays everywhere you looked.

Not only were there heaps and heaps of cosplayers, but there were competitions for cosplay, panels about cosplay, and even a part of the show floor where you could build your very own cosplay pieces.

We decided that we wanted to follow in the footsteps of Kotaku US and show off some of the excellent cosplays on display at the event. We here at Kotaku AU are still a little new to this, and we’re hoping to get a photographer on board for next time. That said, we still have some pretty sweet cosplayers to show off here so take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CHAST (@migi_chast)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby (@pastel_axle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍒 Kira 🍒 (@cher.rykira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NingChan64 (@ningchan64)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NingChan64 (@ningchan64)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NingChan64 (@ningchan64)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cronin (@i_am_stormjay)

We’ve also got some images provided by Crunchyroll by photographer Jeren Tan that we, unfortunately, weren’t able to source all the social handles for. I thought I’d show you them anyway considering they’re really cool! If you’re in these pictures, or you see someone you know, let us know in the comments so we can credit them!

Here’s hoping that the cosplayers will bring their A-game to PAX AUS this year, I’m excited to see as much cosplay creativity as I did at Crunchyroll Expo!