These Are The Hottest Games To Mention In Your Dating Bio

Published 2 hours ago: October 1, 2022 at 10:00 am -
iStock

It’s officially the gamer era of dating, pals. Tinder has revealed that according to in-app comparisons between January and August 2022 and January to August 2021, there has been a significant spike in gaming references on dating app bios.

Gaming curiosity saw a considerable jump during the COVID-19 lockdown periods, and it seems that has stuck. According to Tinder, the number of people listing ‘gamer’ as an interest on the dating app has grown 4 times over in the last year. In fact, it’s the 8th most popular interest chosen by Tinder users globally now.

In Australia, specifically, Tinder reports seeing a 200 per cent increase in singles listing ‘gamer’ as an interest in their dating app bios from 2020 to 2022.

If you’re wondering what kind of games Tinder users are especially keen on, however, you may be surprised by some…

The top five games listed in Tinder bios right now

dating app gaming interest tinder
Gaming in dating bios are hot right now. iStock
  • Mario Kart: 50% increase in dating bio mentions in 2021 compared to 2020
  • Valorant: 366% increase in 2021 compared to 2020, and 110% increase in 2022 compared to 2021
  • Minecraft: 25% increased in 2021 compared to 2020
  • Fortnite: 64% increase in bio mentions in 2022 compared to 2021
  • The Sims: 14% increased in 2021 compared to 2020

Some of these are fairly obvious, right? But are there any that are leaving you with a raised eyebrow?

Moving over to how these games are being used in Tinder dating app bios, we’ve got a few (fairly smooth) examples that certainly caught our attention. Tinder shared the below with us, and they were too good not to pass on as inspiration:

  • “I’ll let you win on Mario Kart”, or “I’ll beat you at Mario Kart”.
  • “Previously married (on the Sims)”
  • “Let’s put our Minecraft beds together”
  • “Looking for a Fortnite duos partner”

Finally, if you’re wondering if this interest in gaming is translating into real-life dating scenarios, Tinder reports that per a survey of 1,000 users, 58 per cent of users have played online games together during a virtual date.

