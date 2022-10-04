Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In October

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in October is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in October, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 5/10/2022: Updated with October’s first batch of arrivals and departures.

Xbox Game Pass in October

Coming

October 5

Chivalry 2

October 6

Medieval Dynasty

October 11

Costume Quest

Eville

October 14

Scorn

October 18

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Going

October 15

Bloodroots

Echo Generation

Into The Pit

Ring of Pain

Sable

The Good Life

PC Game Pass in October

Coming

October 5

Chivalry 2

October 6

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

October 11

Eville

October 13

Dyson Sphere Program

October 14

Scorn

October 18

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Going

October 15

Bloodroots

Echo Generation

Into The Pit

Ring of Pain

Sable

The Good Life

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in October

Coming

October 5

Chivalry 2

October 11

Costume Quest

October 14

Scorn

October 18

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Going

October 15

Bloodroots

Echo Generation

Into The Pit

Ring of Pain

Sable

The Good Life

Xbox Games With Gold for October

Your free titles for October are:

Windbound (Available October 1 to 31)

(Available October 1 to 31) Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition (Available October 16 to November 15)

