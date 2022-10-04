Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In October

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in October is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in October, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 5/10/2022: Updated with October’s first batch of arrivals and departures.
Xbox Game Pass in October
Coming
October 5
Chivalry 2
October 6
Medieval Dynasty
October 11
Costume Quest
Eville
October 14
Scorn
October 18
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Going
October 15
Bloodroots
Echo Generation
Into The Pit
Ring of Pain
Sable
The Good Life
PC Game Pass in October
Coming
October 5
Chivalry 2
October 6
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Walking Dead: Season Two
October 11
Eville
October 13
Dyson Sphere Program
October 14
Scorn
October 18
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Going
October 15
Bloodroots
Echo Generation
Into The Pit
Ring of Pain
Sable
The Good Life
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in October
Coming
October 5
Chivalry 2
October 11
Costume Quest
October 14
Scorn
October 18
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Going
October 15
Bloodroots
Echo Generation
Into The Pit
Ring of Pain
Sable
The Good Life
Xbox Games With Gold for October
Your free titles for October are:
- Windbound (Available October 1 to 31)
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition (Available October 16 to November 15)
