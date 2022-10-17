Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In October

The arrival of October means a wave of new games arriving on PlayStation Plus for subscribers at every tier. This month: A veritable trove of Assassin’s Creed and Dragon Quest games arrive on the Extra and Deluxe tier. PlayStation Classics get another run this month as well, and are quite PS3 and PS4 heavy this time around. This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include Injustice 2 and Hot Wheels Unleashed, one of the best arcade racers you may not have gotten around to playing. A huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in October on PSPlus:

Monthly Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in October are:

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5, PS4)

Injustice 2 (PS4)

Superhot (PS4)

Honestly, a trio of complete bangers, if you ask me. Injustice 2 is the rock-solid sequel to NetheRealm Studios’ alternate universe Justice League fighting game. Superhot is a stylish, clever puzzle shooter in which time stands still as long as you do. Live out your John Woo fantasies as you cleave through rooms with whatever weapons you can lay your hands on, nudging the clock forward as you go.

But Hot Wheels Unleashed. Oh man, Hot Wheels Unleashed. If you didn’t play this when it launched, I’m afraid you missed out. Lowkey, one of the most enjoyable arcade racers to launch in a long time, Hot Wheels Unleashed shirks its origins as a simple brand tie-in for a popular line of toy cars being genuinely great fun solo and online. Considering you can now have it for free with your monthly sub, there’s no reason not to play it.

All three games will be available from October 4, so grab this month’s games while you can!

October

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PS4)

Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4)

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below (PS4)

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)

Hohokum (PS4)

Inside (PS4)

The Medium (PS5)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for October

These retro and classic titles will be available to subscribers at the Deluxe (aka Premium) level.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS3)

Everyday Shooter (PS3)

Limbo (PS4)

Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS4)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS3)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS4)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)



Source: PlayStation Blog