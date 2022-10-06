These Are The Fastest NBN Plans Available Right Now, So You Can Live Lag-Free

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve finally had your fill of laggy internet connections or are looking to upgrade to a faster speed tier, you’ve come to the right place. Based on the typical evening speeds reported by Australia’s internet providers, these are the fastest NBN plans that are currently available. Those speeds are what you can expect during peak traffic hours when everyone is at home and online – aka between 7pm and 11pm.

Since not all internet providers are made equal, we’ve rounded up some of the fastest NBN plans that are currently available – some of which include a bonus bill discount too.

The fastest NBN plans in Australia

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of the highest reported NBN 1000 connection, Aussie Broadband takes poll position with a typical evening speed of 600Mbps. This plan will set you back $149 per month, so if you want the fastest NBN speed in Australia, be prepared to pay for it.

Up next is Superloop, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. You’ll pay $119.95 per month for the first six months, and then $139.95 per month thereafter. However, Superloop comes with a data allowance of 3TB. If you do manage to exceed this cap, your connection speed will drop down to 100Mbps until the month resets.

The third-fastest internet connection for this NBN tier is a four-way tie between TPG, iiNet, Internode and Vodafone – all of which are reporting typical evening speeds of 450Mbps.

Out of these four providers, TPG has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going. For the first six months of your connection with TPG, you’ll only pay $114.99 per month, and then $144.99 per month thereafter. That’s a solid saving of $180, all up.

Both iiNet and Internode are running similar offers where you’ll pay $119.99 per month for the first six months of your plan with either provider and then $149.99 per month thereafter.

Vodafone is the most expensive of these four providers at $150 per month. However, if you have a mobile plan with Vodafone, then the telco will knock $15 off your NBN bill each month.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP NBN connections and over 90% of HFC connections.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 connection possible, that honour belongs to Telstra which is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. This plan is priced at $110 per month for the first six months, and then $140 per month after the discount period ends. As a bonus, Telstra will also toss in three months of Telstra Device Security, two months of Binge Standard and three months of Apple TV+.

After that, Aussie Broadband is reporting the second-highest speeds for the NBN 250 tier with 244Mbps. Aussie Broadband isn’t currently offering any discounts for this plan, however, it is cheaper than Telstra’s NBN 250 plan at $129 per month.

In third place, both Superloop and Optus are reporting speeds of 240Mbps. In terms of price, Superloop is the cheaper of the pair, with an offer where you’ll only pay $99.95 per month for the first six months and then $119.95 per month thereafter.

Optus’ plan will set you back $109 per month for the first six months, before jumping up to the normal full price of $119 per month. Although considering recent developments, it’s pretty understandable if you want to avoid Optus.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re looking for a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, the internet providers that are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps include Exetel, Spintel, Telstra and Optus.

Exetel has the cheapest NBN plan of the pack, where you’ll pay $68.95 per month for the first six months and then $84.95 per month after this deal ends.

Spintel is a hair more expensive than Exetel at $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

Both Optus and Telstra are much more expensive than these two plans – both when discounted and at full price. Optus is offering the first six months of your NBN 100 connection for $89 per month, before increasing to $99 per month.

Telstra is offering a similar deal, where you’ll pay $90 per month for the first six months and then $110 per month thereafter. Telstra’s plan also includes three months of Telstra Device Security, two months of Binge Standard and three months of Apple TV+.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, it’s harder to find a provider that isn’t reporting typical speeds of 50Mbps during peak hours. If you do manage to come across one, you’re better off avoiding them.

Your best choice for a fast NBN 50 plan that’ll also save you some money is Spintel. The provider is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $54 per month for the first six months. After this discount period, you’ll pay $64.95 per month, which is one of the cheapest monthly prices of any NBN 50 plan.

Other options also include Exetel or Tangerine, which will set you back $53.95 to $54.90 per month for the first six months (respectively), and then $69.95 per month after the discount period ends.