Free On The Epic Games Store: Darkwood And ToeJam & Earl

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

This week’s games are Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove. Both games will be available free from today until October 21, 2022, at 2:00 am AEDT.

This piece is updated weekly.

Darkwood

Darkwood is a top-down survival horror game that prides itself on its lack of jumpscares. The overhead camera allows the player a wide view of the surrounds, allowing the game to draw on a consistent sense of creeping dread over easy screams and orchestral stings. It’s an interesting approach, and one that should leave horror fans very satisfied. Don’t let the publisher name — Crunching Koalas — fool you, Aussie readers! They’re from Poland (but we won’t begrudge them pinching our native fauna because koalas are cool).

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove

This is going to be one of those nostalgia trips that either enraptures you or puzzles you beyond belief. Your enjoyment of ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove depends entirely on how much you liked the original 16-bit era TJ&E games on the Mega Drive. Never played them? This will probably confuse the hell out of you.

Next week:

The free games coming up on October 21 are Evoland: Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. I’m sure most of you already know all about Fallout 3, but we’ll tell you more about these games next week.

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.