Giveaway: A Plague Tale: Requiem And Turtle Beach Recon 500 Pack

The rats. Can you hear them? They’re coming again.

You can’t hear them? I think you might need a better headset, then.

Luckily for you, our latest giveaway should help you out. Thanks to our friends at Focus Home Interactive and Turtle Beach, we’ve got a Collector’s Edition copy of the just-released A Plague Tale: Requiem on PlayStation 5 and a Turtle Beach Recon 500 gaming headset to give away to one lucky reader.

For those who don’t know, A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, a linear narrative adventure set in the south of France during the 1300’s. It follows siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune on their quest to find a cure for Hugo’s mysterious blood disease. On their journey, they’ll need to avoid the soldiers of the Inquisition, and keep their distance from the hordes of rats spreading the black plague. It’s a game that balances story, stealth, and horror in a setting we don’t see in games all too often.

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 is TB’s flagship gaming headset. Tough, reliable, and capable of producing great sound, the Recon 500 works with just about any platform, including your PS5.

To go in the running to win this very cool prize, all you have to do is answer a simple question: What would you name your pet plague rat? Could be anything. A real name like Bob. An eclectic one like Neil Diamond. A cute one like Nibbles. Go as wild as you like. You’ve got 100 words or fewer to rationalise your plague rat’s name should you feel the need to do so. The best and funniest entry will be declared the winner.

WIN: DRAFT PLAGUE TALE REQUIEM

Remember: it’s 100 words or less. You’ll need to be over 18 and an Australian resident to enter. We only have one (1) A Plague Tale: Requiem and Turtle Beach Recon 500 pack to give away. As with our previous competitions, the creative rivalry is fierce. The entry topic is broad, and 100 words should give you lots of room, so we expect you to bring your A-game.

This giveaway is open to residents of Australia only and will kick off on Tuesday, 18th October at 12:00 pm AEDT and run until Tuesday, 8th November at 11:59 pm AEDT. The winner will be notified by email (and we may even publish a post announcing your name and winning entry, if you’re cool with that).

A Plague Tale: Requiem is out now on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and PC via Steam.