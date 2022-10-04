Here’s Where To See Us At PAX This Year

If you’re heading along to PAX Aus this weekend, just a little heads up — so are we! Here’s where you’ll be most likely to bump into Ruby and I during the show, on panels and on the Expo Hall floor!

Panels

Pen Is Mightier Than The Joystick: Writing For & About Games

Where: NBN Theatre

When: Friday, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Ruby joins a panel of writers from across the games space to chat about doing words in, around, for, and about video games for a living!

The Great Debate: Remakes and Reboots are Killing New Ideas

Where: Main Theatre

When: Saturday, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Come along and watch Ruby pretend to be a lawyer for an hour and a half against some of the funniest minds in Australian games media.

ABC Gamer Trivia – What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Where: Kookaburra Theatre

When: Sunday, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

An excellent question, ABC. What IS the worst that could happen?

You’ll also be able to catch Ruby and I on a special live episode of the Vertical Hold podcast next week, recorded at the show!

You might be asking, what’s on your convention docket, David? Catch me fully embedded among the indies and tabletop sections in the Expo Hall this weekend. My home from home at every PAX, I will be spending the weekend among my people, hearing stories and playing games. Ruby will be joining me directly whenever she’s not got a panel commitment as well.

If you see us floating around the show, please say hello! We’d love to say g’day.