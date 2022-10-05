Australian Game Developer Awards 2022 Winners: Praise The Lamb

Last night was the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDA), a night of celebration organised by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association.

The night saw a host of incredible games and studios up for awards in different categories, with every nomination being well deserved. We have so much talent in this industry, it’s beautiful to see.

The ceremony consisted of 13 different categories, plus four cultural awards, with all being judged by 70 gaming industry professionals. In a press release from the event, CEO of IGEA Ron Curry states:

“With such a high calibre of games nominated, shortlisted and crowned winners, we expect further global success for many of our Australian creators. Australia has a strong and well-deserved reputation across the world for developing innovative, unique, and fun games for all types of players.”

Now, for the awards. In terms of who took home the most, Massive Monster’s Cult of the Lamb went home with four of the 13 awards including Game of the Year. Considering this is one of my favourite releases of this year, there’s no surprise here.

They also went home with the Excellence in Music award, which was a joy to see since River Boy’s soundtrack for Cult of the Lamb was truly out of this world. Big congratulations!

The AGDA’s also saw big wins for the Victorian game developer community, as 10 of the 13 awards went to studios situated in Victoria.

Taking into account that the Victorian games industry has the most support from their state government through the guidance of VicScreen, this is no surprise and should be a sign to other state governments to do better, in my opinion!

Here’s the full list of winners and nominees for each award, which sees bangers like Lost and Hound, Wylde Flowers, Kinder World and Queer Man Peering into A Rock Pool.jpg taking home awards.

AGDA’s winners and nominees

Game of the Year

Cult of the Lamb (winner)

Wylde Flowers

Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Art

Cult of the Lamb (winner)

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Gameplay

Cult of the Lamb (winner)

Heavenly Bodies

JUSTICE SUCKS

Excellence in Narrative

Wylde Flowers (winner)

You Will (Not) Remain

Wayward Strand

Excellence in Sound Design

Heavenly Bodies (winner)

JUSTICE SUCKS

Cult of the Lamb

Excellence in Music

Cult of the Lamb (winner)

Heavenly Bodies

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Excellence in Technical Design

Age of Darkness: Final Stand (winner)

Puzzle Quest 3

Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Accessibility – Presented by VicScreen

Lost and Hound (winner)

Wylde Flowers

Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Excellence in Mobile Games

Wylde Flowers (winner)

Dream Hopper

Hot Lap League

Excellence in AR/VR

Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown (winner)

Flush Back

Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Excellence in Serious Games (Applied/Impactful)

Kinder World (winner)

Wayward Strand

Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Excellence in Emerging Games (Student or Early Career)

Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg (winner)

Fantasy Town Regional Manager

Born Punk

Excellence in Ongoing Games (Games as a Service)

The Oregon Trail (winner)

It’s Literally Just Mowing

Crash of Cars

Rising Star Award

Raymond Corrigan

Ambition Award

Ryan McMahon

Adam Lancman Award

Clara Reeves

Studio of the Year

Gameloft