See Games Differently

Australian Game Developer Awards 2022 Winners: Praise The Lamb

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: October 5, 2022 at 9:45 pm -
Filed to:agda
aussieaussie devsaussie game devsaustralian gamescult of the lambheavenly bodiesigeaindie devswylde flowers
Australian Game Developer Awards 2022 Winners: Praise The Lamb
Image: Massive Monster, Devolver Digital

Last night was the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDA), a night of celebration organised by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association.

The night saw a host of incredible games and studios up for awards in different categories, with every nomination being well deserved. We have so much talent in this industry, it’s beautiful to see.

The ceremony consisted of 13 different categories, plus four cultural awards, with all being judged by 70 gaming industry professionals. In a press release from the event, CEO of IGEA Ron Curry states:

“With such a high calibre of games nominated, shortlisted and crowned winners, we expect further global success for many of our Australian creators. Australia has a strong and well-deserved reputation across the world for developing innovative, unique, and fun games for all types of players.” 

Now, for the awards. In terms of who took home the most, Massive Monster’s Cult of the Lamb went home with four of the 13 awards including Game of the Year. Considering this is one of my favourite releases of this year, there’s no surprise here.

They also went home with the Excellence in Music award, which was a joy to see since River Boy’s soundtrack for Cult of the Lamb was truly out of this world. Big congratulations!

The AGDA’s also saw big wins for the Victorian game developer community, as 10 of the 13 awards went to studios situated in Victoria.

Taking into account that the Victorian games industry has the most support from their state government through the guidance of VicScreen, this is no surprise and should be a sign to other state governments to do better, in my opinion!

Here’s the full list of winners and nominees for each award, which sees bangers like Lost and Hound, Wylde Flowers, Kinder World and Queer Man Peering into A Rock Pool.jpg taking home awards.

AGDA’s winners and nominees

Game of the Year

  • Cult of the Lamb (winner)
  • Wylde Flowers
  • Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Art

  • Cult of the Lamb (winner)
  • Age of Darkness: Final Stand
  • Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Gameplay

  • Cult of the Lamb (winner)
  • Heavenly Bodies
  • JUSTICE SUCKS

Excellence in Narrative

  • Wylde Flowers (winner)
  • You Will (Not) Remain
  • Wayward Strand

Excellence in Sound Design

  • Heavenly Bodies (winner)
  • JUSTICE SUCKS
  • Cult of the Lamb

Excellence in Music

  • Cult of the Lamb (winner)
  • Heavenly Bodies
  • Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Excellence in Technical Design

  • Age of Darkness: Final Stand (winner)
  • Puzzle Quest 3
  • Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Accessibility – Presented by VicScreen

  • Lost and Hound (winner)
  • Wylde Flowers
  • Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Excellence in Mobile Games

  • Wylde Flowers (winner)
  • Dream Hopper
  • Hot Lap League

Excellence in AR/VR

  • Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown (winner)
  • Flush Back
  • Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Excellence in Serious Games (Applied/Impactful)

  • Kinder World (winner)
  • Wayward Strand
  • Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Excellence in Emerging Games (Student or Early Career)

  • Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg (winner)
  • Fantasy Town Regional Manager
  • Born Punk

Excellence in Ongoing Games (Games as a Service)

  • The Oregon Trail (winner)
  • It’s Literally Just Mowing
  • Crash of Cars

Rising Star Award

Raymond Corrigan

Ambition Award

Ryan McMahon

Adam Lancman Award

Clara Reeves

Studio of the Year

Gameloft

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.