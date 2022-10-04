See Games Differently

Looks Like Xbox Mini Fridge Orders Are Being Delayed (Again)

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: October 4, 2022 at 4:53 pm
Image: Xbox

I regret to inform you that Xbox Mini Fridge orders placed through JB Hi-Fi appear to have been delayed yet again.

JB had originally indicated that the August wave of Xbox Mini Fridge preorders would arrive in September. Understanding this, I placed my order, only to be advised a few days later that orders would now be arriving in late September.

Thus, I’d been expecting mine to turn up in the post sometime this week, but have now received an email advising me that it’s going to be a little bit longer than that.

Image: David Smith, Kotaku Australia

Tl;dr: The stock that was arriving in late September is now arriving in late October. What’s more, JB can’t even fully commit to the new late October window — “We are expecting stock to arrive at our Distribution Centre in Late October and we will dispatch your order as a matter of priority once it has been received. Please note that this date may be subject to change.”

If you ordered one of these units back in August, I’d recommend checking your email. You may find a similar, rather deflating surprise waiting for you there.

The wait for my kitschy, stupid Xbox Mini Fridge continues.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

