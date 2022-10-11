Logitech’s Racing Wheels Are On Sale So Lights Out And Away We Go

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A racing wheel isn’t something that everyone needs, but if your gaming diet is predominately consumed by titles like Gran Turismo 7 or Forza Horizon 5, then it could be a worthwhile investment – especially when you can nab one at a nice price.

Logitech’s G29 and G920 Driving Force wheels are both currently on sale for $327.75. The G29 and G920 – which both include a steering wheel and pedals – usually retail for $499.95 a pop, that’s a pretty solid bargain and just shy of saving yourself 35% off. To get this offer you’ll need to use the promo code TOP5OFF when checking out.

If you’re looking to buy your first racing wheel, these are both solid options. The key difference between either wheel is their console compatibility. The Logitech G920 racing wheel will only work with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, while the G29 wheel works with the PlayStation 4 and PS5. Both steering wheels are compatible with a PC, so take your pick if that’s your speed.

What can these Logitech racing wheels do?

If you’ve never used a racing wheel before, these controllers are designed to replicate the feel of driving an actual car by replicating the force feedback and resistance of the steering wheel and pedals.

As far as racing wheels go, Logitech is one of the go-to brands when it comes to quality and durability. The Logitech G29/G920 is a sturdy steering wheel and pedal set that uses a dual-motor system and helical gears to provide precise force feedback while driving. Much like an actual car, the wheel also has a 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation.

In terms of games, these Logitech steering wheels are compatible with recent and popular titles like Forza Horizon 5, F1 2021, Gran Turismo Sport, Gran Turismo 7 and, most importantly, Lawn Mowing Simulator. You can find a full list of Xbox, PlayStation and PC games that the Logitech G29/G920 steering wheel is compatible with at the end of this page.

If you’re looking for something a bit extra, both the Xbox and PlayStation editions of the Logitech G923 Trueforce racing wheels are on sale too. The PlayStation-compatible G923 is currently going for $431.48 (with bonus driving gloves), while the Xbox-compatible G923 is now $517.91. Both wheels usually retail for $599.95, and you’ll need to use the promo code TOPITUP.

The G923 wheels are very similar to the G29/G920, but now include the Trueforce system. This feature is designed to heighten your sense of immersion while driving by providing a higher quality of real-time force feedback. The full list of G923-compatible games is available here.

You can drive away with the Logitech G29 Driving Force wheel here, while the Logitech G920 steering wheel is on sale here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.