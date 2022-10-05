New Need For Speed Announcement Imminent, Appears 2022 Launch Still On

A new Need For Speed game is set to be revealed this week and, what’s more, it’s suggested the game will be out and in your hands before the end of the year.

The game was confirmed via Twitter overnight, with EA stating that a full reveal is coming on Friday, October 7. There’s currently no confirmed title, only the “NFS 2022” placeholder, which would seem to confirm EA’s intentions to get the game on store shelves by Christmas. With the Q4 calendar looking a bit barer than normal, and publishers still shuffling out of the holiday period for the safety of Q1 2023, November is up for grabs and it seems EA sees an opportunity.

When it goes live, you’ll be able to see the full Need For Speed 2022 trailer in the embed below.

There have been rumours of a new Need For Speed title for a while now. Despite some uneven and occasionally abortive recent entries in the series, it remains an important and recognisable IP for EA. Among the more recent rumours, titles like Need For Speed Unbound have been thrown about. We’ll see which, if any, of these rumours pan out on Friday morning.

Speaking of Friday morning, here’s when the trailer will unlock in your neck of the woods (prepare for more Daylight Savings insanity):

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS: 2 AM AEDT

QLD: 1 AM AEDT

SA: 1:30 AM ACDT

NT: 12:30 AM ACST

WA: 11:30 PM AWST (Thurs Oct 6)

NZ: 4:00 AM NZDT

Same times as last night’s Dead Space gameplay trailer. Seems EA’s found a timeslot they like.

Are you interested in a new Need For Speed game in 2022? Would you rather EA just ripped the bandaid off and got that long-requested NFS Underground remaster out the door instead? Let us know in the comments below.