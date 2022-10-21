Here’s How You Can Easily Fix Your Nintendo Switch’s Limited Storage

While it may be Nintendo’s latest flagship console, the Switch’s storage capacity doesn’t feel very next-gen. There are a lot of things we love about the Switch, but having such a piddly amount of internal memory isn’t one of them.

If you’re sick of having to pick and choose which game files you want to hang onto and which ones you want to delete so you can make room for new titles, there’s a pretty easy way to increase that storage capacity.

Here’s how you can increase your Nintendo Switch‘s internal storage and give yourself a bit of wiggle room.

How much storage does the Nintendo Switch have?

The standard Nintendo Switch console only has 32GB of internal storage, which, if you’re a fairly avid gamer, probably won’t last you all that long. While Nintendo Switch OLED Model had its internal storage bumped up to 64GB, it’s not really a major improvement.

The best memory cards for the Nintendo Switch

The good news is that there are plenty of great micro SDs that will massively increase your Nintendo Switch’s internal storage space for a pretty reasonable price.

The Switch only supports read speeds up to 95MB/s, so while you can go out and buy an incredibly fast micro SD, it’ll be capped. With that in mind, we’ve selected a few micro SD options that’ll give you plenty of space to play around with, which all have read speeds over 100MB/s.

Micro SD cards with at least 256GB

We’d recommend grabbing a micro SD with at least 256GB of storage. Even if you don’t think you’ll come close to capping 256GB, it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. However, if you want to keep the cost down and you aren’t someone with a massive library, a 128GB micro SD should keep you covered.

Here’s what we recommend:

Micro SD cards with at least 512GB

A 512GB of extra memory is a huge amount of storage space for a Nintendo Switch and should keep you well-covered. If you still happen to find yourself frequently capping your Nintendo Switch’s storage, even after you upgrade it with all that extra space, then we don’t think any size of micro SD card can really help you.

For the brand loyalist

If you’re someone who likes all of their Switch accessories to match, SanDisk has an official collab Nintendo.

How to increase your Nintendo Switch’s storage

So you’ve bought yourself a micro SD, now what? Thankfully, upgrading your Switch’s storage is incredibly easy to do.

Here’s how you can boost the memory of the standard Nintendo Switch and OLED model by installing a micro SD card:

Make sure your Switch is totally powered down and then remove it from the dock. Flip the console’s stand up and look for a tiny slot. Once you find it, pop your micro SD into it. With your micro SD inserted, turn your Switch on and head to the system settings. Head to the Data Management menu, select “Move Data Between System / Micro SD Card”, and then select the prompt to move data from the Nintendo Switch’s internal storage to the memory card. With the micro SD installed, you’ll now be able to select the games that you want to move onto it.

This article has been updated since its original publication.