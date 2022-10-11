Overwatch 2 Locks A Third Of The Roster For Some Players While Blizzard Tries Putting Out Fires

The launch of Overwatch 2 is a full-blown saga now. Just now, in an attempt to address issues pertaining to Torbjorn and Bastion, Blizzard announced that it would be pulling the characters entirely from some game modes. While there’s no word on how long the characters will be inaccessible, the move is presumably to fix Bastion’s infinite ultimate, along with a Torbjorn ability that didn’t need to cool down. Somehow, in doing so, Blizzard has created an entirely new problem: An entire swath of characters are no longer accessible for some players.

Logging in myself, as someone who previously had the entire roster unlocked, I now have 12 characters who I can no longer access. They are Doomfist, Sigma, Wrecking Ball, Ashe, Echo, Mei, Sombra, Symmetra, Torbjorn, Zenyatta, Kiriko, Baptiste, and Brigitte. And looking at social media, I am not alone in this issue. There are a TON of confused people who don’t know what’s going on right now, yelling at Blizzard to undo it.

“What is going on at Blizzard now???” one player tweeted, while commenting on their inability to access their full roster. “Can’t play almost any of my mains,” another who is experiencing the roster issue said.

This follows after a week of other huge issues, where players couldn’t log into the game at all, had trouble migrating their accounts, couldn’t use prepaid phones, and bizarrely, suffered a technical issue where the chat could somehow buy things from the store. While all of these issues have been fixed or improved, players keep discovering other bugs or unfinished assets. It’s all left the impression that Overwatch 2 feels more like an early access game than a fully-fledged, polished product. And when the developer has to pull entire characters and ends up breaking the entire game in the process, it’s getting harder to argue in favour of Overwatch 2 even if it’s fun to play.

We have reached out to Blizzard to inquire about this enormous bug. From the sounds of it, this isn’t the first time that some have been locked out of accessing characters, but the issue appears to be significantly more widespread than before.

Correction: This post previously stated it was over half the roster, when it’s 12 out of 34.