Samsung’s Sturdy T7 Shield SSD Is Currently $175 Off

Chris Neill

Published 7 mins ago: October 11, 2022 at 10:50 am -
Filed to:deals
portable ssdsamsung
Image: Samsung
If you’re looking to make some space on your PlayStation 5 or move some of your PS4 games over to your brand-new console, a portable SSD is a great storage option. While you won’t be able to play any PS5 games that are stored on the SSD, you’ll be freeing up the console’s somewhat limited storage capacity.

If you are on the hunt for a new portable SSD and aren’t keen on paying full price, you can currently nab one of the better drives out there with a fantastic discount. The Samsung T7 Shield SSD (2TB) is currently going for $284.05 over at Bing Lee’s official eBay page. You’ll need to use the promo code TOP5OFF when checking out to get this full discount.

That’s a pretty cracking discount, considering that Samsung lists its full retail price as $459 (so you’ll save $174.95, all up). Even the standard 2TB T7 – which is a great SSD in its own right – has a price tag of $419.

If you want something a bit cheaper, the 1TB version of the T7 Shield is also on sale for $139, down from $239 (use the promo code MCPAY10V4 when checking out).

Even if you don’t need it for dedicated game storage, the T7 Shield is a great all-around SSD. Having a spare drive that you can use for a quick backup is always handy. It makes for a reliable external drive, whether you’re using it to hoard that collection of anime you’ve been amassing since high school or just need to store any important work files. It also doesn’t hurt that this SSD was designed with extra protection in mind.

What’s good about the Samsung T7 Shield?

samsung t7 shield ssd 2tb
Image: Samsung

If you are buying an SSD with the specific purpose of moving your PS4 and PS5 games around, this Samsung SSD is a good pick. It uses a USB 3.2 connection, and in terms of performance, it’s the same as the standard Samsung T7 SSD, with reading and writing speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. So you won’t have to wait around too long for those chunky game files to transfer.

In terms of elemental protection, the T7 Shield is IP65 water and dustproof. Its casing is an aluminium housing with a rubber outer layer and is able to withstand falls of up to three metres. So if you’re someone who refuses to learn the important lesson of “Don’t leave precious electronics precariously sitting on the edge of a desk”, then this drive was designed with you in mind.

You can grab the portable 2TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD on sale here and the 1TB T7 Shield here. Don’t forget to use the promo codes TOP5OFF or MCPAY10V4 when checking out too.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • I’m really struggling to see why one might waste more than three times as much cash on a removable SSD when it’s bandwidth limited by the cable connection, is never going to be more than occasional storage, and there is literally zero chance that a SSD will experience anything like the number of read/write cycles as might give it an edge over a traditional HDD for reliability. I mean, seriously, you’d have to be torrenting directly from the drive to make R/W cycles an issue.

    • 1. These are about 5 times faster transfer speeds than a HDD (100 ish mb/s vs 500 ish)
      2. These are way smaller and lighter than a portable HDD.
      3. These are much more durable, drop this out of your bag it wont matter – drop a hdd a couple of times and see how that works for ya.
      4. It’s not bandwidth limited by the cable connection, the drive inside these are actually a mSATA drive so the bandwidth limitations are internal SATA based limitations, not USB 3.1 limitations – USB 3.1 can go much faster than the SATA speeds.
      5. Why do you assume its only used for occasional storage? There are many use cases here it would be permanantly plugged in – like for insance for use with a mini PC or laptop that doesn’t have room for internal storage, or as a game drive on a Xbox or PlayStation.
      6. I torrent direct to one of these on my NUC media centre mini PC. I used to use a portable hdd but it kept getting read issues. I also use one on my Xbox for games.

    • You can grab yourself a 4TB external portable HDD for about $120-140. That will transfer at about 250-500 Mbps. Considering you can’t run PS5 or XSX/S games from external HDD/SSD anyway, it would probably better to go with larger capacity so you can keep your entire collection on the HDD and not have to re-download. An SSD will just shave a bit off time off the transfer to the internal SSD.

      • not sure where you are getting your facts from… there is not a chance a 4TB mechanical drive will write at 250-500mb/s

        sequential write speed of a 7200RPM SATA3 HDD will cap it with a technical limitation of 80-160mb/s.

        and considering sequential writes are neigh impossible to sustain, is why the realistic max write speed of a mechanical drive is closer to 60-80mb/s.

        If you are lucky.

        with a portable SSD, you are literally talking a mere few secoinds per gigabyte. technically, with a Samsung T7, 1000mb/s is achievable.

    • to add to matt1234’s long list, you cant consider everyones use case scenario.

      I do a lot of 4k video editing, and regularly transfer 100gb folders between my desktop and laptop for editing on the go.

      takes me between 5~ mins, compared to about 40 minutes on a mechanical drive.

