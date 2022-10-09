Streamer Breaks Back In Two Places After TwitchCon Foam Pit Accident

As part of the festivities at TwitchCon, which started on Saturday and is running through until Monday, there’s a foam pit, which streamers have been jumping into after doing battle on some elevated platforms, Gladiators-style. And some of the have been getting seriously hurt.

Adriana Chechik has suffered the most alarming injury, which you can see in the video below (first shared by Clippy Chimp), in which she leaps off a small platform, splits her legs then lands on her tailbone, before rolling over and saying “I can’t get up”. Shortly afterwards you can hear an announcer say “no no she’s fine”.

Adriana Chechik (@ChechikTv) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. pic.twitter.com/BRPSs1EKVI — Clippy Chimp (@ClippyChimp) October 9, 2022

She was not fine! Chechik later tweeted “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a metre rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”

Following her injury — and a call for others to come forward from her friend EdyBot, who was the other person jumping in the video above and who says she also hurt her back — others shared reports of injuries they say they suffered in the same pit, like a dislocated knee:

My friend @loch_vaness dislocated her knee in this thing pic.twitter.com/AiLJH5B24Q — SW33TS✨️|✈️Twitchcon (@Sw33tsTTV) October 9, 2022

And another injured back:

Yeah my dumbass fell in after my round and I couldn’t walk most of last night and today the back still hurts — Chris Ricks (@DaSuperBlackGuy) October 9, 2022

While attendees say the pit had remained open despite others being hurt before Chechik’s serious injury, and that it was opened once again shortly afterwards, The Washington Post’s Nathan Grayson says the attraction — a promo collaboration between Intel and Lenovo — has since been closed, both because of injuries but also because attendees using it had been “breaking rules”.

Attendees like EdyBot say a potential cause of the injuries was the shallowness of the pit; she describes it as being “like three cubes deep”, while Grayson says “the pit itself goes up a little past my knee” and that it’s “shallow af”.

That’s pretty clearly visible in the video above; a foam pit is supposed to swallow you up, but these guys bounce back pretty hard and quickly after landing.

We’ve contacted Twitch for comment on the situation, and will update if we hear back.