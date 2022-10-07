Victoria’s Games Industry Is Getting A $5.25 Million Package

There’s nothing like a bit of good news for Victoria’s video games industry to really make PAX Australia’s big return special.

On Friday at PAX, the Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos joined local game developers to announce a games industry funding package of more than $5.25 million.

This package works in three separate ways. The first is a $2 million boost that will see the expansion of Melbourne International Games Week for the next two years.

This boost will go towards creating more events to bring in interstate and international gamers, as well as showcasing the developer talent of Victoria on a global stage.

As well as that, a $2.5 million investment from Victoria’s Labor Government will go towards establishing more collaborative games industry workspaces and business development services in Melbourne’s CBD.

And finally, a new $750,000 Government funding initiative delivered by Vicscreen called Originate Games will offer funding of up to $50,000 towards “the development of new ideas” and mentoring opportunities from industry experts.

Speaking on the expo floor today, Dimopoulos had this to say:

“Digital games are serious business in Victoria and one of the world’s fastest growing creative industries – this latest package continues our investment in the global success of our games sector and in local jobs.”

When it comes to state government support, the Victorian game development community just doesn’t stop winning. After taking home the vast majority of awards at IGEA’s Australian Games Developers Awards just the other night, it’s clear that government support is doing huge things in Victoria’s game-making scene.

I will say, folks, I spent the entire day on my feet at PAX today and getting to take in a wild amount of locally-made games was amazing. This industry deserves a billion and also a trillion dollars, so here’s hoping that packages like this spread out!