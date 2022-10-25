There’s A Call Of Duty Meal At Hungry Jacks Now Because Sure, Why Not

Activision Blizzard appears to have a burgeoning obsession with Australian fast-food brand deals.

Fresh from partnering on a deal with McDonald’s Australia to sell you a normal Big Mac combo and an Overwatch skin from 2018, the publisher is now partnering with their direct competitor Hungry Jacks to sell you a normal Baconator combo with a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Burger Town operator and an hour of double XP. You can have either a Baconator Deluxe or Baconator Jack’s Fried Chicken combo and still get the unlocks.

If you’re visiting from our American site, Hungry Jacks is what we Aussies call Burger King. It’s a long story.

Burger Town, however, is a fictional fast food chain in the Call of Duty … lore? The Burger Town operator wears the chain’s logo emblazoned across their chest, telling everyone on the server that you were not afraid to buy a burger IRL.

The offer will run from Wednesday, October 26 to Monday, November 28, so if you want it, you’ll have an entire month to get it. Like the Overwatch 2 Maccas deal, you won’t be able to walk into your local Hungry’s and order it. You’ll need to use the Hungry Jacks app on your phone to order the Call of Duty meal. According to the press release, the hour of double XP is stackable up to 40 hours. That would mean ordering 40 Modern Warfare II Baconator meals, which seems optimistic on Hungry Jacks’ part.

I’m sure some lunatic is prepared to order 40 Baconator meals to get the maximum allowable amount of double XP. If that’s you, and your arteries survive the onslaught, I’d love to hear from you.

“Our millennial customers love gaming and burgers, which lead to great success the last time we worked with Activision for our Call of Duty Black Ops Promotion in 2018,” said Hungry Jacks’ CMO, Scott Baird, absolutely roasting my entire generation in a single benign sentence. “We’re thrilled to be joining forces again to bring our guests a free bonus for a game that we know they love.”

So there you go. Can Activision Blizzard lock in a deal with KFC, Grill’d, Oporto, and Red Rooster to complete Infinity Gauntlet of burger-based brand synergy? I look foward to the next big burger combo.