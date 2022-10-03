This VR Hotspring Game Will Transport You To Japan, Onsen Girl Included

For those who are desperate to claw their way back into Japan, the developers at Apricot Heart have an alternative that’s arguably cheaper than a flight to the land of the rising sun. Meet Koi-Koi VR: Love Blossoms, a titillating virtual reality romance sim game about falling in love with two onsen sisters, or both. That is literally in the game description.

Players play as the protagonist who has recently inherited the Tokoharu Koi-Koi Hot Spring, a ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) famous for its plum and cherry trees. However a storm some years past has caused the trees to lose all of their beautiful blooms, thus threatening the ryokan’s viable business future.

The endgame is to restore your onsen back to its former glory with the help of your two childhood friends who are also sisters, Koume and Sakura. Each girl has a different body type (slim or well endowed) and personality (cool or cute), with the developers banking on at least one of them being your type. To make things just that bit raunchier, your trusty innkeeper, Itsuha, has also told you that the key to the trees blooming again is for you to ‘form a connection with the two sisters in both body and soul’. We’ll leave that open to your interpretation.

As a romance sim, the core gameplay mostly involves conversation and choosing the right dialogue to increase your compatibility with your love candidates. There are also mini-games with such as VR table tennis. While there is no explicit nudity, you will have steamy texts and scenes of women bathing in a bath towel. Koi-Koi VR had a significant showing at the recent Tokyo Game Show 2022 with a live onsen girl cosplay by gravure idol and cosplayers Mura Teya and Tomo Today.

At the time of writing, Koi-Koi VR is still in early access on Steam. The game is fully voiced in Japanese however it is possible to switch between Japanese and English subtitles.