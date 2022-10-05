When To Watch The Mario Movie Nintendo Direct In Australian Times

Folks, the big day is nearing… In two days (or one day and a bit), we will get our first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie in a gameless Nintendo Direct. But when? How? Where? And most importantly, what?

While we were well aware that New York Comic Con would be hosting the first teaser trailer for the film, it was revealed just this morning that Nintendo will be hosting their own Nintendo Direct worldwide with zero game announcements and 100% Super Mario Movie content.

Tune in at 7:05am AEDT on 07/10 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured). 📽️: https://t.co/ro9FwhjDy6 pic.twitter.com/LKoaF63051 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) October 4, 2022

Of course, we’ve seen this poster before. Just this morning, it was released to the public, who were all incredibly upset that the Italian plumber was seemingly not double-cheeked up on a Wednesday. The audience wanted to have some fat Mario cake, and maybe even eat it too. Not anymore though, as the jumping fella’s arse is deflated. Also, he is not real.

But now, we must be serious. Here are the Australian and New Zealand times to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct, which is embedded below.

Friday, 7th October @ 7:05 a.m. AEDT (NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT, QLD)

Friday, 7th October @ 4:05 a.m. AWST (WA)

Friday, 7th October @ 6:35 a.m. ACT (NT, SA)

Friday, 7th October @ 9:05 a.m. NZDT (NZ)

So what do we think we’ll see in The Super Mario Movie Nintendo Direct? Here are my predictions.

Mario is going on an adventure to retrieve Princess Peach, who has been stolen away by Bowser.

Mario enlists the help of his bumbling taller brother Luigi, who he finds at a haunted mansion.

Mario also enlists the help of Donkey Kong and any Kong affiliates who wish to join.

All the Toads are bisexual.

Throughout Mario’s adventure, Kamek is keeping a close eye on him and is constantly reporting back to Bowser.

The movie will mainly follow Mario and his friends, but will also follow Bowser and Kamek as they keep an eye on him, similarly to the Paper Mario games.

The end will reveal that it was all a dream in Shigeru Miyamoto’s head, and results in the creation of a Mario game.

I will most likely be wrong, but if I am right on any of it, I will feel pretty good about myself. I will brag. If any of those are wrong, I’m expecting a Zack Snyder-like gritty telling of the Mario story. R18+ type stuff. Truly grotty.