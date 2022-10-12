Xbox Is Entering Its Hot Girl Astrology Era With New Lunar Shift Controller

Do you remember those girls in school that swore their eyes changed with the moon? Well, Xbox has taken that to the new extremes with their new Lunar Shift Special Edition controller. And yes, it changes colours.

I don’t know about you but I’m really big on moon shit and I for one am very glad to see Xbox picking up their crystals and entering their hot astrology girl era.

Anyways, back to the controller.

As per Xbox’s release, the Lunar Shift Special Edition wireless controller features a colour-shifting body. It goes from silver to gold shimmer when light hits it. Which is like, wow, science.

Can you guess what the controller is inspired by? I’ll give you one guess. Yes, it’s the moon. Wow, so proud of you.

The controller also has rubberised grey and black swirl grips. Xbox’s new Share button is also on the Lunar Shift controller which allows players to snap and capture content which will make sharing runs gameplay a whole lot easier.

Xbox has really been doing the most with their controller designs lately. A few weeks back their camo controller got leaked and now we’ve got this intergalactic sensation.

Not going to lie, the Xbox lunar controller is lowkey stunning. I’m obsessed with it but maybe that’s because I like shiny things, very much similar to a crow. It will be cool to see if they continue the colour-shifting controllers with other colours.

The next thing I want is a controller that reveals something once it gets warm. Kind of like those mugs that goes from black to an image when you pour hot water in it. I’m not entirely sure how that would work in controller form but that’s for Xbox scientists to figure out and for me to eventually write about.

The Xbox Lunar Shift Special Edition controller is currently available to pre-order through Microsoft for $AU99.95. The official release date is 25 October 2022 at 9:00 am.