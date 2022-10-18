YouTuber Markiplier’s Fans Are Thirsting To Make An OnlyFans Happen

What would you do for a tasteful Markiplier nude? Would you listen to the YouTuber’s two podcasts so hard that they skyrocketed to the top charts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify? What if doing so prompted the hunk of a YouTuber to make an OnlyFans to post such tasteful nudes? These questions are at the heart of the content creator’s latest October 16 video, in which he posits some conditions his community must meet for his OnlyFans account to get made. And no lie, the conditions are almost achieved. Given the size of his fanbase, it seems like a matter of time.

Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach is a household name on YouTube by this point. Having started his channel in May 2012, the internet personality has amassed over 33 million followers in the decade since. His videos, usually Let’s Plays of horror games with the occasional talking-head clip here and there, regularly attract millions of views, making him one of the most popular creators on Google’s entire platform. He’s so popular, in fact, that Markiplier managed to raise $US500,000 ($694,100) in two days for the Cancer Research Institute in 2018 by selling a “tasteful nudes calendar.” It was a steamy but not explicit $US30 ($42) release, a calendar in the same vein as ESPN’s Body Issue that was available for a limited time. Well, it might not be a calendar, but the “tasteful nudes” are back again as Markiplier has promised to deliver more.

“Alright, here’s the deal: I will start an OnlyFans if you meet my conditions,” Markiplier said sternly, his eyes piercing through the strands of hair draping his face. What are the conditions, you might be wondering. It’s just two, actually: 1) Listen to his two podcasts — his comedy one called Distractible and Go! My Favourite Sports Team, another one dedicated to sports discussions — and 2) Ensure that these podcasts hit the number one spots on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify simultaneously. And like his Tasteful Nudes Calendar release, all proceeds from his OnlyFans will go to charity, though he didn’t say which one.

While these conditions are in a bid to “dethrone Joe Rogan,” Markiplier made it clear that if they aren’t met, the OnlyFans account won’t get made. And the fanbase has taken notice, with one October 14 review for Distractible on Apple Podcasts giving the show five stars, simply demanding that Markiplier “give us the OnlyFans [account].” The internet is also awash in horniness and memes over the prospect of Markiplier starting an OnlyFans. People are joking about gobbling up his podcasts so he drops his tasteful nudes sooner rather than later, while others say they would totally spend money on his OnlyFans account. Then there are a bunch of folks laughing at what the content could be, from him with a lemon-shaped light on his head to him opening a store selling only fans.

"And then when I opened the video on his OnlyFans, Markiplier was twerking his greasy ass in front of the camera" pic.twitter.com/TgjtfXuZ1T — Spooky Lunie 💗🌕 (@LunalaFan777) October 17, 2022

Kotaku has reached out to Markiplier for comment.

I guess the community’s thirst can’t be quenched because at the time of this writing, Markiplier’s podcasts are steadily climbing the charts. On Apple Podcasts, Distractible is sitting comfortably in the number two spot in the comedy category, while Go! My Favourite Sports Team is currently number four in the sports category. Meanwhile, over on Spotify, Distractible is number two and Go! My Favourite Sports Team is number five in their respective categories. People really like nudes of their fave internet celebrities, even if they don’t show the whole package. Who knew?