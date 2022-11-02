The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Immortals Fenyx Rising for $15, Darksiders Genesis for $12.95 and Destroy All Humans! for under $25 across all platforms.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Odyssey Bundle – now $549 (down from $608)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition – now $518 (down from $549.95)
Switch game deals
- Darksiders Genesis– now $22.95 (down from $59.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening– now $56 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 – now $36 (down from $59.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $55 (down from $69.95)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus – now $63 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl – now $57.98 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $89 (down from $124.95)
- The Outer Worlds – now $25.50 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $34.99 (down from $69.95)
Switch accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller – now $95 (down from $119.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Darksiders Genesis – now $12.95 (down from $59.95)
- Death Stranding – now $24.19 (down from $54.95)
- Destroy All Humans! – now $23.95 (down from $69.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $14.98 (down from $69.95)
- The Quarry – now $57 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $28 (down from $49.95)
PS5 game deals
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – now $31.95 (down from $59.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $17.99 (down from $39)
- Deathloop – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Greedfall: Gold Edition – now $36.95 (down from $59.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $35.98 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $79.90 (down from $109.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $78.99 (down from $124.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $73.99 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $51 (down from $79)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – now $19 (down from $59.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel – now $409.40 with the promo code TOPITUP (down from $599.95)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $428.22 (down from $599)
- Meta Quest 2 – $629.99 with Beat Saber game included
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Edition – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Destroy All Humans! – now $17.96 using code AFTOYS25 (down from $69.95)
- Elden Ring – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $9 (down from $49.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $63 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $23.99 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $14.98 (down from $49.95)
- Prey – now $2
- The Quarry – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- NBA 2K22 – now $8.99 (down from $49.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $20 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $56.95 (down from $109.95)
- Rider’s Republic – now $28 (down from $99.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Wheel – now $335 with the promo code SNSOCT (down from $499.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X – now $339 (down from $449)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $404.61 (down from $699)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – now $199 (down from $399)
- ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G Graphics Card – now $679 (down from $999)
- Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (2TB) – now $389 with the code SNSOCT (down from $459)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 301 Headset – now $79 (down from $119)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 Headset – now $181.24 with promo code TOPITUP (down from $469)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Headset – now $58.79 with promo code TOPITUP (down from $79)
- Razer Blackshark V2 Pro Gaming Headset – now $147.20 with the promo code TOPITUP (down from $239)
- Razer Kraken Quartz Wired Gaming Headset – now $89 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Kitty Chroma Wireless Headphones – now $118.68 with the promo code TOPITUP (down from $289.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $99 (down from $139)
Keyboard deals
- Logitech G G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $103 (down from $199.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $149 (down from $239.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $179 (down from $299.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Membrane Keyboard – now $69 (down from $119.90)
Mice deals
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Mouse – now $69 (down from $89)
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $28 (down from $69.95)
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Optical Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $61.64 with the promo code TOPITUP (down from $139.95)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Dock – now $118 with the promo code MCPAY10V4 (down from $289.95)
- SteelSeries Prime Mouse – now $49.97 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- AOC 23.8″ Monitor – now $160.91 with the promo code TOPITUP (down from $236)
- ASUS 27″ Gaming Monitor – now $569 (down from $766)
- LG 32″ QHD Monitor – now $499 with the promo code SNSOCT (down from $739)
- Philips 32″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $339.48 with the promo code TOPITUP (down from $449)
- Samsung 32″ Curved FHD Monitor – now $306.90 (down from $459)
Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $153.70 (down from $229)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $268.63 with the code TOPITUP (down from $399.99)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $279 (down from $479)
Other accessory deals
- GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Controller – now $114.75 with coupon (down from $159)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam – now $164.95 (down from $329)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone – now $119 with the code MCPAY10V4 (down from $169.95)