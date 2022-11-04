Buy Two Twitch Subs And They Will Throw In A 3-Month Xbox Game Pass Trial

Here’s something you might want to know: For the next week, Twitch is partnering up with Microsoft and offering three-month PC Game Pass trials to Twitch users who purchase two subscriptions.

From November 3 until November 11, Twitch viewers who purchase two subscriptions or gift subs from their preferred streamers (usually $US4.99 ($7) a pop, so about $US10 ($14)) will receive a three-month trial for Microsoft’s wildly popular games-on-demand service. Note, though, that the three-month trial is only good for the PC version of Game Pass.

If you do the thing, you’ll get a code sent to your Twitch notification inbox to redeem for the three-month Game Pass trial on Xbox’s website. Fair warning, the offer is only valid for new Game Pass members, and won’t be available for Twitch viewers in every county. To see if your spawn point makes you eligible for this free trial, as well as other nitty-gritty details, be sure to check out Twitch’s official blog post about the promotion.

“This is just one of the ways we’re experimenting with giving you more for watching and streaming on Twitch,” Twitch wrote in the blog. “This is an added benefit to everything you already receive from subbing to your favourite streamers, including custom emotes, badges, Channel Points multipliers, as well as ad-free viewing and sub-only chat — when enabled.”

Kotaku reached out to Twitch for comment

For those still feeling Halloween bug, Twitch’s giveaway comes at an opportune time considering this month’s Game Pass offerings will include the likes of Ebb Software’s Cronenberg-esque first-person horror adventure Scorn, the rat-infested puzzle game, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and the first two seasons of Telltale Games and Skybound Games’ The Walking Dead. It also probably doesn’t hurt to show your favourite streamers some love by throwing them a couple of bucks ahead of Twitch’s parent company, Amazon, taking a bigger cut out of streamers’ ad revenue. (Twitch president Dan Clancy attributes the coming pay nerf to increased server costs.)

Twitch’s Game Pass three-month trial codes will expire at midnight on November 18, so if you get one, don’t waste any time before redeeming.