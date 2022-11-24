Cult Of The Lamb Wins Best Indie At Golden Joystick Awards

It’s the most exciting and divisive time of the year: the video game awards season. The most recent award show comes in the form of the Golden Joystick Awards, presented by GamesRadar.

The Golden Joystick Awards is in its 40th year of existence and boasted quite the deserving list of nominees this year, with an even more deserving list of winners.

Unsurprisingly, 2022’s frontrunner for Game of the Year on all fronts Elden Ring went home with four awards (Ultimate Game of the Year, Critics’ Choice Award, Best Multiplayer Game, and Best Visual Design). As an added bonus to that, its creator FromSoftware also went home with Studio of the Year.

In exciting news for the Australian games industry, Melbourne-made banger Cult of the Lamb went home with the Best Indie Game award, which is truly a pleasure to see. Here’s hoping it continues in its awards sweep as it deserves. You can listen to Massive Monster’s acceptance speech below.

We’re so thrilled to have won Best Indie on @cultofthelamb at the @GoldenJoysticks I think @JayMaxArmstrong, @JulianWilton_ and @ArtJimp put it best… there’s loads more Lamb to come 🙏 Huge thanks to our loving fanbase for the overwhelming support pic.twitter.com/onDXKzHksG — Massive Monster 🙏🐑 (@MassiveMonster) November 23, 2022

The full list of winners and nominees is listed below, courtesy of Games Radar.

Ultimate Game of the Year

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

God of War: Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

Teardown

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (WINNER)

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

Mass Effect

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Xbox Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded (WINNER)

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray (WINNER)

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island (WINNER)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (WINNER)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

Best Performer

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality) – WINNER

Ted Raimi (Travis, The Quarry)

Dominic Armato (Guybrush Threepwood, Return to Monkey Island)

Angela Bassett (Regalla, Horizon Forbidden West)

Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands)

Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War Ragnarok)

Critics’ Choice Awards

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Breakthrough Award

Vampire Survivors (WINNER)

Best Gaming Hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck (WINNER)

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Best Game Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy 14 (WINNER)

GRID Legends

No Man’s Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Best Game Trailer

The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer (WINNER)

skate. Still Working On It Trailer

Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

Time Flies Announcement Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Best Audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger (WINNER)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb (WINNER)

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Best Early Access Launch

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2 (WINNER)

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Best Game Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (WINNER)

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires

Studio of the Year

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc. (WINNER)

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Still Playing Award

Genshin Impact (WINNER)

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Best Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West (WINNER)

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Did your favourites win at the Golden Joystick Awards this year? Or were they snubbed? Let us know!