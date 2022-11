Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In December

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in December is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in December, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 30/11/2022: Updated with December’s Games With Gold titles. Game titles will be updated when they start to come through. — David

Xbox Game Pass in November

Coming

November 2

The Legend of Tianding

November 3

Ghost Song

November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console

Return to Monkey Island

November 10

Vampire Survivors

November 15

Pentiment

Somerville

November 17

Lapin

Norco

November 22

Gungrave G.O.R.E

November 29

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Soccer Story

Going

November 8

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

November 15

Art of Rally

Fae Tactics

Next Space Rebel

One Step from Eden

Supraland

November 30

Archvale

Deeeer Simulator

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Mind Scanners

Mortal Shell

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Undungeon

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector

PC Game Pass in November

Coming

November 2

The Legend of Tianding

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season

November 3

Ghost Song

November 8

Football Manager 2023

Football Manager 2023 Console

Return to Monkey Island

November 15

Pentiment

Somerville

November 17

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview)

Ghostlore (Game Preview)

Lapin

November 22

Gungrave G.O.R.E

November 29

Soccer Story

November 30

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Going

November 8

Football Manager 22

November 15

Art of Rally

Fae Tactics

Next Space Rebel

One Step from Eden

Supraland

November 30

Archvale

Deeeer Simulator

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Mind Scanners

Mortal Shell

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Undungeon

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in November

Coming

November 2

The Legend of Tianding

November 3

Ghost Song

November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console

Return to Monkey Island

November 15

Pentiment

Vampire Survivors

November 17

Lapin

Norco

November 22

Gungrave G.O.R.E

November 29

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Soccer Story

Going

November 8

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

November 15

Art of Rally

Fae Tactics

Next Space Rebel

One Step from Eden

Supraland

November 30

Archvale

Deeeer Simulator

Mind Scanners

Mortal Shell

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Undungeon

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector

Xbox Games With Gold for December

Your free titles for December are:

Colt Canyon : Available December 1 to 31

: Available December 1 to 31 Bladed Fury: Available December 16 to January 15

