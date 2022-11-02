Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In November

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in October is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in October, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 2/11/2022: Updated with November’s Wave 1 arrivals and departures.

Xbox Game Pass in November

Coming

November 2

The Legend of Tianding

November 3

Ghost Song

November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console

Return to Monkey Island

November 10

Vampire Survivors

November 15

Pentiment

Somerville

Going

November 8

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

November 15

Art of Rally

Fae Tactics

Next Space Rebel

One Step from Eden

Supraland

PC Game Pass in November

Coming

November 2

The Legend of Tianding

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season

November 3

Ghost Song

November 8

Football Manager 2023

Football Manager 2023 Console

Return to Monkey Island

November 15

Pentiment

Somerville

Going

November 15

Football Manager 2022

November 15

Art of Rally

Fae Tactics

Next Space Rebel

One Step from Eden

Supraland

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in November

Coming

November 2

The Legend of Tianding

November 3

Ghost Song

November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console

Return to Monkey Island

November 15

Pentiment

Going

November 8

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

November 15

Art of Rally

Fae Tactics

Next Space Rebel

One Step from Eden

Supraland

Xbox Games With Gold for November

Your free titles for November are:

Praetorians – HD Remaster: Available November 1 to 30

Dead End Job: Available November 16 to December 15

