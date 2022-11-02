Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In November

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in October is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in October, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 2/11/2022: Updated with November’s Wave 1 arrivals and departures.
Xbox Game Pass in November
Coming
November 2
The Legend of Tianding
November 3
Ghost Song
November 8
Football Manager 2023 Console
Return to Monkey Island
November 10
Vampire Survivors
November 15
Pentiment
Somerville
Going
November 8
Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition
November 15
Art of Rally
Fae Tactics
Next Space Rebel
One Step from Eden
Supraland
PC Game Pass in November
Coming
November 2
The Legend of Tianding
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
November 3
Ghost Song
November 8
Football Manager 2023
Football Manager 2023 Console
Return to Monkey Island
November 15
Pentiment
Somerville
Going
November 15
Football Manager 2022
November 15
Art of Rally
Fae Tactics
Next Space Rebel
One Step from Eden
Supraland
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in November
Coming
November 2
The Legend of Tianding
November 3
Ghost Song
November 8
Football Manager 2023 Console
Return to Monkey Island
November 15
Pentiment
Going
November 8
Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition
November 15
Art of Rally
Fae Tactics
Next Space Rebel
One Step from Eden
Supraland
Xbox Games With Gold for November
Your free titles for November are:
Praetorians – HD Remaster: Available November 1 to 30
Dead End Job: Available November 16 to December 15
