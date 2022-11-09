Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In November

The arrival of November means a wave of new games arriving on PlayStation Plus for subscribers at every tier. November is another big month for Ubisoft fans, with multiple titles from the Ubi library arriving on the platform. On top of this, you’ll be playing through the entire mainline Kingdom Hearts franchise. Regrettably, we miss out on this month’s classics, which are Ratchet & Clank game ever made, because they’re all classed as PS3 titles and therefore not available in Aus. I know. Bummer.
There is also, surprisingly, a Bethesda classic in the mix.
Fus-roh-dang, that’s intruiging.
This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. A huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service and you get to reap the benefits.
Here’s what you’ll be playing in November on PSPlus:
Monthly Games
The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in October are:
- Nioh 2 (PS5, PS4)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4)
- Heavenly Bodies (PS5, PS4)
Another trio of bangers, honestly. Nioh 2 remains a game for people who thought Sekiro wasn’t ball-breakingly hard enough, while the Lego Harry Potter Collection is great for families. Heavenly Bodies, this month’s indie pick, is perfect for playing with friends.
All three games are available now, so grab this month’s games while you can!
November
Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:
- Chorus | PS4, PS5
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4
- The Gardens Between | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5
- Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4
PlayStation Plus Classics for November
Normally, the following retro and classic titles would be available to subscribers at the Deluxe (aka Premium) level.
- Ratchet & Clank | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3
And in countries outside of Australia, they are! But not here, because they’re all classed as PS3 games. This means they would be part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform on PlayStation Plus Premium which, you’ll note, is not available in Australia. We get the Deluxe tier, which is basically everything in the Premium tier but the cloud streaming. So, unfortunately, we miss out this time.
Source: PlayStation Blog