Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In November

The arrival of November means a wave of new games arriving on PlayStation Plus for subscribers at every tier. November is another big month for Ubisoft fans, with multiple titles from the Ubi library arriving on the platform. On top of this, you’ll be playing through the entire mainline Kingdom Hearts franchise. Regrettably, we miss out on this month’s classics, which are Ratchet & Clank game ever made, because they’re all classed as PS3 titles and therefore not available in Aus. I know. Bummer.

There is also, surprisingly, a Bethesda classic in the mix.

Fus-roh-dang, that’s intruiging.

This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. A huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in November on PSPlus:

Monthly Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in October are:

Nioh 2 (PS5, PS4)

Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4)

Heavenly Bodies (PS5, PS4)

Another trio of bangers, honestly. Nioh 2 remains a game for people who thought Sekiro wasn’t ball-breakingly hard enough, while the Lego Harry Potter Collection is great for families. Heavenly Bodies, this month’s indie pick, is perfect for playing with friends.

All three games are available now, so grab this month’s games while you can!

November

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Chorus | PS4, PS5

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4

The Gardens Between | PS4

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4

Kingdom Hearts III | PS4

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5

Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5

What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4

PlayStation Plus Classics for November

Normally, the following retro and classic titles would be available to subscribers at the Deluxe (aka Premium) level.

Ratchet & Clank | PS3

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3

And in countries outside of Australia, they are! But not here, because they’re all classed as PS3 games. This means they would be part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform on PlayStation Plus Premium which, you’ll note, is not available in Australia. We get the Deluxe tier, which is basically everything in the Premium tier but the cloud streaming. So, unfortunately, we miss out this time.

Source: PlayStation Blog