Free On The Epic Games Store: Filament And Rising Storm 2

David Smith

Published 9 mins ago: November 4, 2022 at 2:20 pm -
Filed to:epic games
epic games storePcpc gamingwindows pc
Image: Kotaku Australia

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

This week’s games are Filament and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. Both games will be available free from today until November 11, 2022, at 3:00 am AEDT.

This piece is updated weekly.

Filament

In Filament, the truth is out there. Somewhere. You play a little astronaut stranded aboard the Alabaster, a massive research vessel that has met with an unfortunate fate, her systems locked down and her crew missing. With the help of the ship’s AI, you’ll need to work your way through the ship, solving numerous puzzles along the way, to uncover the truth of what happened to the Alabaster.

 

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is a tactical multiplayer shooter set during, obviously, the Vietnam War. The Rising Storm series was positioned as a kind of competitor to the Battlefield franchise, indulging in large-scale battles across even bigger maps and theatres of war. Its biggest mode pits 64 players against each other as one of several armies. The game includes the National Liberation Front and the North Vietnamese Army, the United States, the US Marine Corps, the Australian Army, and the Army of the Republic of Vietnam.

 

Next week:

The free games coming up on November 11 are Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. We’ll tell you more about these games next week.

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • Another “lets provide ‘free’ content for time waster, money farming apps that don’t share across thier platforms (PC, Apple, Android, Console)”, Idle Champions and next weeks Shop Titans go by this same practice. A good example on just how corrupted online access to ‘games’ are.

    Reply

    • But this week’s one is one of the best retro games of all time, lovingly recreated from the ground up by people who genuinely loved the original. Gifted horses, mouths and all that.

      Reply

  • How about the power to kill a yak from 200 yards away…with mind bullets!

    That’s telekinesis, Kyle.

    Reply

  • I’ve been wanting to play the Dragons Trap remaster for ages, I adored that game on he Master System.

    Reply

    • It was my favourite game of all time for a very long time. I kept meaning to buy it on PS4. Getting it for free on PC made my week.

      Reply

  • Realm Royale Reforged is FTP, it’s not usually about $50. The alleged value is just a made up number to pump the perceived value of three cosmetic freebies.

    Reply
