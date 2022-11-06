Gimmighoul, Scarlet And Violet’s Newest Pokemon, Is A Silly Little Mimic Guy

We’re only 11 days out from the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and The Pokemon Company have dropped a weird new little guy on our laps called Gimmighoul!

The Pokemon Company announced this morning via their YouTube channel that the newest Pokemon for the newest game in the series is another Ghost-type creature, and it’s called Gabagool- Huh? Sorry. I mean Gimmighoul.

Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that appears in two forms: Chest and Roaming.

It’s described as a Coin Chest Pokemon, hiding inside a sturdy coin chest for protection. The Chest-form provides solid defence for the Gimmighoul, but it also slows down the little beastie. It’s said that Chest-form Gimmighouls are often mistaken for antiques or sold to antique stores.

The Roaming-form Gimmighoul doesn’t hide in a treasure chest, but instead exists as a little guy with a single big coin. However, because it’s just a little guy, the Roaming-form Gimmighoul will run away if anybody approaches them so they’re reportedly quite difficult to catch.

There are many ways that the Pokemon community have taken this new ‘mon. Firstly, the name happens to sound a little too much like Tony Soprano’s favourite salty treat.

People have also referred to Gimmighoul as ‘the Bitcoin Pokemon’, which seems fitting considering one of Gimmighoul’s main tricks is using ghost energy to ‘control its target, forcing them to collect coins’. The Shitcoin beast has appeared, and it’s going to send you into financial turmoil!

Then there’s the clear reference to Mimics in Dungeons & Dragons and other fantasy games, which is a type of beastie that looks like a treasure chest but is really a monster trying to eat you. We’ve seen it before, we’ve scorned it in our desire for a little treat.

Others have, of course, noted that it’s just a little guy. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been releasing all sorts of silly little guys into the wild, and Gimmighoul is the next big (little) thing (guy) on the block.

It also looks like the Roaming-form Gimmighoul has started to appear in Pokemon GO, with the community believing that users will only be able to catch the Roaming-form in Pokemon GO as the mobile game and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be able to be linked next year. At the time of writing, this hasn’t been confirmed.

What do you think of Gimmighoul? Is this the Italian-American representation that people have finally been waiting for in the Pokemon series? Is it a little sweetie, or an ugly creature? Let us know!