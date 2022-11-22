The Good Guys Have Some Pretty Great TV Deals For Its Black Friday Sale

Apparently, “Black Friday” is more of a suggestion than a hard and fast rule because a staggering amount of retailers and brands have kicked off their Black Friday sales a few days early. Case in point, The Good Guys, which launched its Black Friday sale yesterday.
These Black Friday offers include deals from big-name TV brands like Sony, TCL and Samsung, along with discounts on laptops and monitors from the likes of Dell, ASUS and Microsoft.
These are only the early deals, too. The Good Guys will be rolling out more and more offers in the lead-up to the official sale event, so if you don’t see anything that tickles your fancy, be sure to check back for even more deals.
The best deals from The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale
Black Friday TV deals
- Hisense 65″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,495 (down from $2,799)
- Hisense 65″ A7 Series UHD 4K Smart TV 2022 – now $888 (down from $995)
- LG 55″ 4K OLED CS Series Smart TV 2022 – now $1,888 (down from $2,695)
- LG 55″ QNED80 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,295 (down from $1,995)
- LG 65″ QNED80 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,588 (down from $2,495)
- Samsung 75″ LS03B 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV 2022 – now $2,495 (down from $3,995)
- Samsung 85″ BU8000 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,888 (down from $2,995)
- Samsung 65″ S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022 – now $3,295 (down from $4,495)
- Sony 65″ BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Google TV 2022 – now $2,995 (down from $3,795)
- Sony 75″ X85K Bravia 4K LED 200Hz Google TV 2022 – now $2,495 (down from $3,495)
- TCL 55″ Mini LED Google TV 2022 – now $1,188 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 55″ C727 4K QLED Full Array Android TV – now $895 (down from $1,295)
- TCL 58″ QUHD 4K Google TV 2022 – now $595 (down from $895)
- TCL 65″ C835 Mini LED Google TV 2022 – now $1,488 (down from $2,999)
Black Friday laptop deals
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Win 11 Laptop – now $849 (down from $1,399)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ M1 256GB – now $1,349 (down from $1,499)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ M2 256GB – now $1,709 (down from $1,899)
- Apple Mac mini M1 256GB – now $989 (down from $1,099)
- ASUS 14″ Pentium Silver 8GB 256GB Laptop – now $499 (down from $799)
- Dell G15 15.6″ RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Win 11 Gaming Laptop – now $1,549 (down from $2,299)
- Dell G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – now $1,424 (down from $1,899)
- Dell G15 15.6″ 12th Gen Win 11 Gaming Laptop – now $1,199 (down from $1,599)
- Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6″ Win 11 Laptop – now $629 (down from $899)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ i5 8GB 256GB 2-in-1 – now $999 (down from $1,399)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ i7 16GB 512GB 2-in-1 – now $1,399 (down from $2,099)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ i5 8GB 256GB Pl – now $1,047 (down from $1,397)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ i5 8GB 128GB Platinum – now $1,236 (down from $1,649)
Best monitor deals
- Dell 24″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $300 (down from $429)
- Dell 32″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $524 (down from $699)
- Dell 27″ 4K UHD Monitor – now $396 (down from $529)
- Dell 27″ QHD Monitor – now $336 (down from $449)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-30 QHD Gaming Monitor – now $335 (down from $479)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-20 QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor – now $384 (down from $499)
Black Friday home audio deals
- Hisense 3.1 Ch Dolby Atmos 280W Soundbar – now $299 (down from $399)
- Samsung 3.1.2Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar – now $499 (down from $899)
- Sony 2.0Ch 120W Soundbar – now $177 (down from $249)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 – now $147 (down from $229)
