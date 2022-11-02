See Games Differently

Here’s How Much You’ll Be Paying For A PSVR 2 In Australia

David Smith

Published 4 hours ago: November 3, 2022 at 8:07 am -
Filed to:PlayStation
playstation 5playstation vr 2playstation vr2ps5psvr 2psvr2
Image: PlayStation, Kotaku Australia

Alright. Are you ready to find out how much you’ll be paying for a PSVR 2 unit in Australia?

Are you sitting down? I hope so.

As reported by our mates at Press Start Australia (who somehow kept their cool when Sony told them the price), the PSVR 2 will start at $879.95 in Aus. That’s for the standard bundle, which includes the headset, a pair of the PSVR2 Sense controllers and the stereo headphones.

The PSVR 2 Call of the Mountain Bundle will run you (deep breath) $959.95, and includes everything found in the standard bundle plus a copy of Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

As the US site reported earlier, yes, that is more than the PlayStation 5 hardware required to run the device. About $81 more, if you only want the headset without a game, and about $158 more if you want the Horizon bundle. It’s also well above the pricing on its next nearest competitor, the Meta Quest 2, which, after a price hike of its own, still comes in at an industry-leading $629 for its 128GB model. That’s still expensive, but the Meta Quest 2 doesn’t need a whole separate console to power its basic operation!

This latest example of Sony pricing at the ultra-premium tier comes only a week after it announced the DualSense Edge pro controller would run Aussies an eye-watering $330.

Economic downturn is coming for us all. The pricing we see here is, partly, the result of pandemic-related delays and rising costs of parts and production. But in a moment where everyone’s wallets are straining just to cover the basics, the PSVR 2’s pricing propels it away from being a luxury item and into the realm of wild extravagance and fiscal irresponsibility. It doesn’t come out until after Christmas, so you do have some time to save up for it if you really want it.

The PSVR 2 will launch in Australia on February 22, 2023 (so you can start saving now).

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • Looks like I’ll have to buy one in Australia next time I am there instead of the US. It’s about 60 AUD cheaper there than what it would cost me after tax where I live… What a crazy world, video games are officially cheaper in Australia than in the US.

  • Sony’s always been greedy… not sure why anyone/everyone is so shocked like this is a new thing with them.

    I think some weird fan boy deluded sense of loyalty has grown between people and the Playstation over the years but they’ve always overcharged for their first party stuff whether it be controllers or those fantastic 8 gig memory cards the PSP/Vita needed that were like 200.00 over the cost of a non Sony one…..

  • Sit on it for 6 months and buy it at a sensible price. Selling it for more than the actual device it runs on is crazy with a capital C…

  • Nah that’s seems like a perfectly reasonable price for a headset that transports your consciousness into a digital matrix world……

    Seriously though, fucking ooof, they just PSVR1’d me again!!
    The reason I didn’t get the last one was the price, lack of a killer game and waiting to see if they were serious about it.
    Now I know their serious about it but boom, there’s price and lack of a killer title again.

  • I think the lack of backwards compatibility to previous PSVR titles (a bad decision by Sony) will hamper enthusiasm for anyone to upgrade at that price point.

