Here’s How Much You’ll Be Paying For A PSVR 2 In Australia

Alright. Are you ready to find out how much you’ll be paying for a PSVR 2 unit in Australia?

Are you sitting down? I hope so.

As reported by our mates at Press Start Australia (who somehow kept their cool when Sony told them the price), the PSVR 2 will start at $879.95 in Aus. That’s for the standard bundle, which includes the headset, a pair of the PSVR2 Sense controllers and the stereo headphones.

The PSVR 2 Call of the Mountain Bundle will run you (deep breath) $959.95, and includes everything found in the standard bundle plus a copy of Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

As the US site reported earlier, yes, that is more than the PlayStation 5 hardware required to run the device. About $81 more, if you only want the headset without a game, and about $158 more if you want the Horizon bundle. It’s also well above the pricing on its next nearest competitor, the Meta Quest 2, which, after a price hike of its own, still comes in at an industry-leading $629 for its 128GB model. That’s still expensive, but the Meta Quest 2 doesn’t need a whole separate console to power its basic operation!

This latest example of Sony pricing at the ultra-premium tier comes only a week after it announced the DualSense Edge pro controller would run Aussies an eye-watering $330.

Economic downturn is coming for us all. The pricing we see here is, partly, the result of pandemic-related delays and rising costs of parts and production. But in a moment where everyone’s wallets are straining just to cover the basics, the PSVR 2’s pricing propels it away from being a luxury item and into the realm of wild extravagance and fiscal irresponsibility. It doesn’t come out until after Christmas, so you do have some time to save up for it if you really want it.

The PSVR 2 will launch in Australia on February 22, 2023 (so you can start saving now).