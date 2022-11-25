How To Catch And Evolve Eevee In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet This Weekend

Unlike previous games in the Pokémon mainline series, Scarlet and Violet have made fan-favourite Eevee pretty tricky to catch. Only popping up in a scant few tiny areas, and with very low spawn rates, trying to evolve the octet of Eeveelutions has never been harder. But this weekend, the games’ first Tera Raid Battle Event should make catching the blighter a lot easier.

At any other time, if you want an Eevee you’ll need to head to Area 3 of the West Province, Area 2 of the South Province, or the path on the way to the Pokémon league. But this post-Thanksgiving weekend, it’s been announced that the Tera Raid Battle Event will feature an Eevee Spotlight.

Taking place from today, Friday 25th from 11 a.m. through Monday 28th at 10.59 a.m., Eevee will be much more likely to show up in Tera Raid Battles — those ones triggered by approaching the large glowing crystals that shoot vast beams of light up into the sky. Which means not only will Eevee be easier to find, but you’ll have the chance to collect a bunch of them with various Tera Types — meaning they’ll shift from Normal-type to any of 19 others.

There’s one tiny caveat, but not a significant one. In order for the Raid Battle Event to trigger in your game, you’ll need to have your Switch be connected to the internet long enough to download the latest “Poké Portal News,” which should download automagically if you’re already online. And no, that has nothing to do with the paid online Switch subscription, so don’t worry about that. All free.

With a clutch of Eevee under your belt, you’ll likely want to start thinking about evolving them into their eight different forms. (All my hopes of a ninth Paldean Eevee appear to have been dashed.) Here are some handy hints for getting all eight eeveelutions:

Flareon: Give your Eevee a Fire Stone.

Glaceon: Give your Eevee an Ice Stone.

Jolteon: Give your Eevee a Thunder Stone.

Leafeon: Give your Eevee a Leaf Stone.

Vaporeon: Give your Eevee a Water Stone.

Espeon: You need your Eevee at a high friendship level, make sure it doesn’t know any Fairy moves, and then have it evolve during the day.

Umbreon: High friendship again, don’t let it learn any Fairy moves, and then have it evolve at night.

Sylveon: Once more, a high friendship level, but this time make sure it does know a Fairy move, then evolve it day or night.

Combined with Tera Types from the Tera Battles, this is going to get incredibly complicated! Good luck!