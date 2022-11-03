Marvel Snap Will Let You Play Against Friends Soon

“How do I play with you?” That’s the first thing my friend asked when I got him hooked on Marvel Snap. “You can’t,” I answered. But that won’t be the case for long. The developers behind the mega hit mobile card game say the ability to battle against friends will arrive within the next two months.

The long-awaited “Battle Mode Vs. Friends” feature will launch “this calendar year,” a spokesperson for developer Second Dinner confirmed to the Washington Post today. With that upgrade, Marvel Snap will join the legion of other competitive mobile games that let you test the limits of your real-life relationships, from Hearthstone to Words With Friends.

But it won’t work exactly like the game’s standard ranked mode. Instead, battles will see each player given 10 health and have them fight match after match until one is out of points. Snapping will increase the amount of health they can win or lose, avoiding issues with players trying to use one another to farm ranks.

As outlined a couple weeks ago, Second Dinner is also working on a number of other new features for Marvel Snap, including guilds and social systems, in-game events, and additional competitive modes. The free-to-play game recently came to PC in Early Access on Steam, as well.

As much as I love baiting strangers into snapping early only to turn the tables on turn five, I’m ready to laugh, cry, and commiserate over my wins and losses with actual humans that I know. This will also provide a full-proof way for people to confirm they’re playing against a real person and not another bot. Perhaps more than anything else though, I’m excited to see two Agatha’s duel to the death.