No Man’s Sky For PSVR2 Will Be Available On Launch

Developer Hello Games have confirmed that their long-running space exploration title No Man’s Sky will have support for PlayStation VR2 on the headset’s launch date.

No Man’s Sky, which I lovingly refer to as ‘The Little Spaceship That Could‘, has come a long way since its 2016 release. Back in 2019, the crew over at Hello Games rebuilt the game from the ground up in order for it to be playable on the first iteration of the PlayStation VR, serving it up as a free update for existing players called No Man’s Sky Beyond.

Since then, the newer, stronger, and much pricier PlayStation VR2 has been announced, with Sean Murray of Hello Games revealing in June on the PlayStation Blog that No Man’s Sky is currently in development for the new headset. Murray explained that they would be building on the work already done when they moved No Man’s Sky to virtual reality in 2019, as well as promising to utilise the new powers that come with the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR2.

At that time, there was no release date for the PSVR2 update. However, the folks over at Eurogamer noticed that a (now amended) description on the PlayStation Store for the No Man’s Sky PSVR2 update pointed at a February 2022 release date, which is simply not correct. Eurogamer then got in touch with Hello Games, who confirmed that while the 2022 release date isn’t correct, the February part is.

As such, Hello Games have confirmed that the PSVR2 update for No Man’s Sky will be available at launch on February 22nd, 2023. For those who already own a copy of No Man’s Sky, this update will be free, meaning that if you are forking out a fortune for a PlayStation VR2, you won’t have to pay an extra fee to experience the space adventure on the updated headset.

