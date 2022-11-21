Our Picks From The PlayStation Store Black Friday 2022 Sale

Black Friday, a day to signify the Friday after Thanksgiving and the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, has been co-opted in places outside of the United States to simply be the latter. PlayStation is one of the many that have jumped into the consumer celebrations with their 2022 Black Friday sale.

I love a bargain, and I especially love when a game isn’t $130. Personally, I think it rocks. Considering that, I thought it would be good to list off a hefty amount of the deals available as part of PlayStation’s Black Friday 2022 sale. If I listed all of them, it would drain my life force completely and I would simply be a withered husk of a woman. That’s how many deals there are.

Here are some of the best deals available as part of PlayStation’s Black Friday 2022 sale, with discounts ranging from 25% to 85% off certain games. Wawaweewa!

All prices are in Australian dollars. If you’re not from Australia, you can check out your region’s prices here.

The PlayStation Black Friday 2022 sale started just last week on November 18th, and will finish up on November 28th.