Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Still Piling Up, Starter Stats Now Appearing Online

It seems the dam holding back the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks has well and truly broken. The amount of information about the game pouring onto social media about the game is now less of a series of leaks and more of a deluge. Case in point, a new leak this afternoon has detailed the stats of all of the game’s starting Pokemon and their evolutions.

The stat leaks were posted on Twitter via the popular Centro LEAKS account, which tabulated information it had on hand in an effort to avoid a smack with a Nintendo-branded ban hammer. I would normally embed the the tweet, but because there may be Pokefans reading this that clicked on a leaks headline but don’t actually want the game spoiled, I will only link to it. You’re welcome, spoiler avoiders.

This isn’t even the first post on Pokemon leaks we’ve run today. The start evolutions leaked this morning. There are that many now that it feels like Nintendo is caught in a Hodor situation, trying to barricade a door that has well and truly broken behind them. The trouble with trying to balance the preservation of surprises for long-time fans against the frothing, burning interest in everything to do with a new Pokemon game is a problem Nintendo can’t seem to solve — and not for lack of trying. They’ve tried really hard to keep things under wraps, and it seems that the series’ hardest-core fans do not give a shit.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 18. How many more leaks will arrive between now and then, I wonder?