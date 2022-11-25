Pokémon Tops The Australian And New Zealand Sales Charts

In news that is both surprising and unsurprising, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are topping the Australian and New Zealand sales charts.

According to data from the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA), the week of November 14th to November 20th saw Pokémon Violet sitting at the number one position for Australia, meanwhile Pokémon Scarlet is the reigning supreme for New Zealand.

Top 3 selling games in ANZ! Week ending the 20th of November 2022. Pokemon Violet is Australia’s fav, while Scarlet is NZ’s apparently! Check out the full list at:https://t.co/RCZvvsbQTZ#igea #topten #games pic.twitter.com/amoQppypyT — IGEA (@igea) November 25, 2022

Hey Australian Pokémon trainers, need somebody to trade exclusives with? Consider hitting up a New Zealand trainer! Chances are they’ve got the game you haven’t.

Taking into account that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet came out on November 18th, two days before the end of the recorded week, that is frankly cooked. Shooting to the top of the charts in a matter of TWO DAYS? Gadzooks! Of course, it’s no surprise considering Nintendo announced yesterday that the game had globally hit 10 million copies sold both digitally and physically in its first three days of being out.

This not only broke the record for most copies of a Pokémon game sold in that timeframe but also marked the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.

These big wins come alongside the big ups and downs of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starting to seep out online, including funny goofs like the AWOOGA eyes, which is my personal favourite. There’s a lot to love about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it’s clear to see that there are some flaws too. Sometimes the flaws can be fun!

The full Australian and New Zealand video game sales charts can be viewed below, courtesy of IGEA and Game Sales Data.

Video Game Sales Charts (November 14th – 20th)

Australia

Pokémon Violet (Nintendo) Pokémon Scarlet (Nintendo Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision) Pokémon Scarlet + Violet Double Pack (Nintendo) God of War: Ragnarök (Sony) FIFA 23 (EA) NBA 2K23 (Take Two) Sonic Frontiers (SEGA) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)

New Zealand

Pokémon Scarlet (Nintendo) Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision) God of War: Ragnarök (Sony) FIFA 23 (EA) Pokémon Scarlet + Violet Double Pack (Nintendo) NBA 2K23 (Take Two) The Last of Us Part II (Sony) Grand Theft Auto V (Take Two) God of War (Sony)

If you’ve been playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and have some personal thoughts about it, why not let us know in our Community Review?