Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Fans Are Obsessed With A Yassified Water Starter Evolution

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak’s new monster collecting and battling RPG launching on November 18 for Nintendo Switch, has already started leaking online. I mean, someone has been streaming the entire game, so be careful of spoilers if you care about that sort of thing. But one aspect of these games folks are now enamoured with — nah, truly thirsting for — is the third evolution of the water starter Quaxly, which is a bipedal bird so yassified the internet just can’t get enough of it.

Part of the ninth generation of creatures, Quaxly is one of the three starter Pokémon you can choose at the beginning of your adventure in Scarlet and Violet. The white duckling already captured the internet’s hearts when it was revealed on February 27, with its coiffed blue hair and captivating blue eyes making folks blush. But now that the game has leaked, people are getting a glimpse of Quaxly’s evolutions as well. And while the duck’s second form, Quaxwell, is equally cute, it’s the final form, Quaquaval, that everyone is fiending for. No seriously, the internet really wants to give it to Quaquaval.

“[Quaquaval’s] no Twerkey, but I wouldn’t kick him outta bed for pecking seed,” commenter SeymourDemonica said in a popular post on the PokeLeaks subreddit.

“Bruh why is it double checked up on a Thursday,” another Redditor said in the same post, later adding an edit to clarify that Quaquaval still has “a great design, though.”

“I’m literally lesbian and somehow I’m not as gay as that duck,” someone else said, with another replying that “the entire LGBTQA+ community isn’t as gay as that duck.”

These sentiments are shared across the internet, with folks in utter disbelief at the amount of flour in Quaquaval’s cake. Terrible joke, but you get it! From its sassy prance to its cunty battle stance, this peacock of a bird is flamboyant as fuck, and Pokémon fans hella love it. So much so that there’s already fan art and memes of it.

Brb carrying my Quaquaval to the Pokemon center #svleaks pic.twitter.com/7Jm8Dm7AgO — Carlos (@yumycraco) November 10, 2022

Hit the Slay Button! pic.twitter.com/v1uOd0c6CO — Uncrowned Jules (@UncrownedJules) November 10, 2022

lo cunt que es quaquaval pic.twitter.com/a7S2vbhypl — alvaro (@alvarozapato) November 10, 2022

yo con mi quaquaval llegando a la sede del team star pic.twitter.com/gGNo533LHY — Isomaeru (@Timainas_) November 10, 2022

For all the heart-eyes everyone has for Quaquaval, my fave comments come from that popular PokeLeaks post. Some have asked why it’s “got all that arse” while others are shooketh by how much the bird is serving and slaying. But the best one, hands down, is a RuPaul’s Drag Race parody, swapping out Trinity Taylor’s lyrics in the season nine remix track “Category Is…” with references to Pokémon and Quaquaval. It’s amazing:

“My name is Quaquaval and can’t you see? I got a lot of feathered parts up in me. Talons, and beaks, and little claws, too. Other mon’s be hating but they ain’t me boo! That ability I got? They just can’t replace! Even with ability patches in my face. It’s time to gain 100k EXP, you think you gunna beat me? GIRL PLEASE!”

As Redditor Clasitav said in that PokeLeaks post, the RuPaul’s Drag Race/Pokémon fan overlap is “strong and powerful.” As a big fan of the reality competition series, I’m expecting to see one of the queens cosplay as a Pokémon at some point here. Oh wait, it already happened. Tight.