Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 Console In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update (04/11): Amazon Australia and EB Games currently has PS5 stock for a God of War: Ragnarok bundle for $904.95 – go, go, go!

Amazon Australia: God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle

Update 04/11: Move fast to grab a God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle! Amazon remains the most reliable drop site of late, so we’ll keep you in the loop if more come up.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 17/3: And they’re gone. Drops on the Sony store are very infrequent, and typically sell out within literal minutes so be fast. Keep an eye on this page for future drops.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Update: 23/8: And they’re back! Here’s link you need! Bookmark it so you can be ready for their next drop!

Big W: PS5 Stock

Update 14/9: Stock of the two-controller Digital Console bundle is back! Move fast, it won’t last.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

Update 17/10: Two-controller Digital consoles are back! Keep a link to EB’s preorder page handy for future drops as well.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: With online orders still not available, your best shot with JB is to call up your local store and ask if you can be added to a pre-order list. Kotaku Australia readers have had success with that in the past; you can find all the phone numbers you need via the JB Store Finder page.

Good luck!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they’re offering the disc version and Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PlayStation 5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the full-size console or the Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. It’ll cost $20.83/month on top of whatever you’re already paying Vodafone to get the disc based PS5, and $16.67/month for the Digital Edition. You’ll have to call up 1300 728 637 to confirm eligibility and place an order, but there’s no guarantee right now on stock.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: All out, unfortunately, but hopefully with other retailers getting supply The Good Guys will be able to re-open orders soon. Keep an eye on the store page here for when drops do come through.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Update 12/8: Harvey Norman has stock of the Horizon: Forbidden West bundle up right now! Head over to Harvey’s stock page right over here.

Kogan

Update 7/3: There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.