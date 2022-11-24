PSA: Amazon Australia Has The Nintendo Switch Down To $379 For Black Friday

Black Friday kind of kicked off on Monday this week, but the big day itself has finally arrived. If you’ve been hanging out for the Real Black Friday, and you were specifically after a Nintendo Switch, your patience has been rewarded.

The usual Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle has returned. The bundle features the standard console, TV dock, Joy-Cons, and copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and is down to as low as $379 at Australian retailers, a discount of 90 bucks of its usual $470 RRP.

Below, you’ll find a few links where you can nab the console at (or close to) this price. Move quickly, as the Switch rarely cops this much of a discount meaning stock will likely fly out the door.

Godspeed, intrepid bargain hunters. Start your Black Friday with a cheap Switch and see how we get on from there. It’s gonna be a long (and potentially expensive) day.