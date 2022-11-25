Scribbletaku 2

See Games Differently

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 7 mins ago: November 25, 2022 at 4:25 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello everybody! It’s me, George Michael from Wham! Just kidding, it’s Ruby.

Last week’s Scribbletaku was a fun one, and even a silly one. A very goofy game indeed, and one that I played on mobile and found it played better on that than any other platform I tried it on, which is VERY rare.

The game is, of course, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

Image: Graffiti Games

In a shocking twist of events, Mad Danny has had his winning streak broken by welbot! Shouts out to you both!

I will say though, john_stalvern‘s reasoning behind it potentially being Animal Crossing: New Horizons WAS incredibly clever. That’s deserving of a shout out too.

Now what’s the game I’ve got here?

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

