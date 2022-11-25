Scribbletaku 2

Hello everybody! It’s me, George Michael from Wham! Just kidding, it’s Ruby.

Last week’s Scribbletaku was a fun one, and even a silly one. A very goofy game indeed, and one that I played on mobile and found it played better on that than any other platform I tried it on, which is VERY rare.

The game is, of course, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

In a shocking twist of events, Mad Danny has had his winning streak broken by welbot! Shouts out to you both!

I will say though, john_stalvern‘s reasoning behind it potentially being Animal Crossing: New Horizons WAS incredibly clever. That’s deserving of a shout out too.

Now what’s the game I’ve got here?