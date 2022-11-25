Sea Of Thieves Season Eight Is The Best Update The Game Has Ever Had

Sea of Thieves Season Eight might be its best yet. After years without a meaningful PvP update, Rare has finally given PvP players a space to throw down in a way that feels consistent with the game’s own design and ambitions.

The Megalodon in the room

To understand why Season Eight represents such an important PVP milestone for Sea of Thieves, we’ll need to take a short trip to the department of backstory.

Rare’s unique PvPvE pirate game has run into a mismatch in player perspectives as its profile has grown. There are the PvE players who believe they should be allowed to hoover up loot in peace and without interruption, and there are the PvP players who want all the loot the PvE players are hoovering up. This PvP tension sits at the heart of Sea of Thieves, and that’s by design — the game’s title is no accident. A huge part of the SoT experience is taking calculated risks. If you’re not constantly looking over your shoulder, then you aren’t really playing the game the way it was meant to be played.

The chances that an enemy pirate is already hiding on your boat are low, but never zero.

But over time, the cries from the PvE crowd have grown louder and louder. Update after update promoted PvE content over PvP. Sea of Thieves‘ dedicated PvP mode, The Arena, shuttered in January due to a terminally low player population. Sea of Thieves players seemed to vastly prefer the open-ended nature of the game’s Adventure mode over its dedicated, objective-based multiplayer mode. On those rare occasions when the studio would add content designed to inspire a bit of PvP, like the end-game Fort of Fortune world event, people would avoid it. Today, Forts of Fortune sit empty, untouched, until they eventually despawn. The reason for this is that Forts of Fortune are hard work to complete, and extremely fun to steal from other players. PvEers don’t want to do all that hard work for nothing. PvP players don’t want to do the hard work at all. And so, despite all the loot in their vaults, nobody goes near them.

Rare would need to find a new way to give PvP players a way to enjoy the thrill of the hunt in Adventure mode, but it would have to wait. There were many other updates already on the calendar, all of them focused on PvE.

To the PvE crowd, it felt like they were being told in no uncertain terms that PvP was not the ‘right’ way to play Sea of Thieves and that players interested in PvP were little more than bullies. This hurt the PvP experience as well, attempting to pick a fight only to have a PvE crews run for their lives, leading to endless chases in which neither party got what they wanted. Heated confrontations between aggrieved PvE players and confused PvP players began to accumulate until, at last, a flashpoint was reached. In October, SoT streamer Kota McCloud was called every name under the sun by an upset PvEer, despite the fact they had been flying a Grade 5 Reaper’s Bones emissary flag — the flag representing the game’s PvP faction. The PvE player did not seem to understand that the flag had made them a target — those who fly it are revealed on the world map, as a signal that they are interested in a fight.

“You guys are the reason people don’t come to this f*ckin game”👀 A story in 2 parts– 💁‍♀️🧵 For some context- sunk a gr5 reaper Gally, as a solo.. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4blHEU95F0 — Kota McKloud 🧜‍♀️ (@KotaMcKloud) October 17, 2022

The problem had come to a head a month before Rare had intended to unveil its solution. Season Eight is Sea of Thieves‘ first PvP-centric season in god knows how long, and it may be the best update the game has ever had.

Dive, Hunt, Fight, Repeat

Season Eight introduces a new on-demand PvP mechanic that allows players to opt into instant naval action. PvP players now have what PvE players have had for the longest time — options. If PvP players wish to simply sail around looking for people to mess with, they can still do that. But if they just want a fight with another crew, Season Eight’s new systems can drop them into a battle without any of the time-consuming muck around.

The game uses the same matchmaking system that underpinned the Arena in its heyday — ranking crews higher for wins and lower for losses — and looking for crews of similar skill. Players use the Hourglass of Fate on the Captain’s Table to choose to fight for the Athena’s Fortune or Reaper’s Bones factions, and confirm they are indeed ready to fight. The vote complete, the ship will rear backward before plunging bow-first beneath the waves like a scene out of Pirates of the Caribbean. Beneath the waves, your ship will stalk its prey (a convenient cover for giving you something to look at while it finds you a match) as murky undersea terrain passes by. When a match is found, your ship will begin a rapid ascent to the surface, bursting out of the ocean with your prow pointed at an enemy ship.

The two ships will be locked into a small, circular arena reminiscent of a battle royale zone. The zone doesn’t grow or shrink, but you can’t escape its bounds either. Unlike the Adventure mode, there’s no running from this fight. Attempting to leave the zone without completing the battle first will cause your Hourglass to crack and shatter, detonating like a low-yield nuke and sinking your ship. Crews that win their fights are allowed to stay on the server and hoover up any loot their fallen foes have dropped. Those that lose are sent to new servers away from the losers to regroup and embark on their next adventure. This is to prevent a common Sea of Thieves scenario in which salty players respawn nearby and immediately come roaring back to the same fight over and over. In this Season Eight’s PvP mode, when a fight is over it is over for good.

Crews brave enough to pile their ship with loot prior to engaging in a fight stand to gain a ton of renown and rewards for doing so. Rare is incentivising something that will feel counter-intuitive to long-time players — they don’t want you to sell, they want you to hoard your loot. The more wins you accrue, and the more loot you hold on board, the higher your PvP rank will climb. As your rank climbs, your ship becomes decorated with a fearsome glowing light that extends from the bow to the stern — aquamarine for the Athenas and red for the Reapers.

It is a fight to the death, and to the victor go the spoils.

And it fucking rules.

My three-man crew took our Brigantine into fight-after-fight last night, with minimal waiting. Every fight was equal, scrappy, and interesting. The renown and rewards system around the new mode made it feel like we were making meaningful headway, even if we weren’t securing loot from every fight. It felt great, and fresh in a way that Sea of Thieves hasn’t seen in a hot minute. I mean the Captaincy update was good, everyone liked that. But it was gravy on an already strong PvE experience. This? This feels necessary. This feels like it’s nourishing a valuable and exciting part of the game that has been allowed to wither on the vine to some extent.

But it isn’t just a 1v1 of the same ship type. Players can elect to fight bigger crews and stack the odds against themselves — a plucky solo Slooper taking on a four-person Galleon for instance. Again, the greater the risk, the greater the reward if you can scrape a win. And that’s before you realise that these fights are not taking place on MMO-style server shards, where it just the two combatants. No, these fights are taking place on normal, active servers. You and your opponent cannot leave the zone, but those rules don’t apply to other crews that may see your battle in progress and decide to third party. Then things get really spicy.

This happened to us last night as well. Spying a player Galleon on the horizon, we decided to stock up our ship and sail over to see what they were doing. As we approached, we realised they were parked at The Reaper’s Hideout, having just pounced on an unsuspecting ship of their own. Freshly stocked and ready for more battles, we decided to swoop in and take a swing at them to see what would happen.

As we approached, we got the shock of our lives: a second player Galleon came screaming out of the water next to the first, sending them both into evasive maneuvers. The new PvP mode had dropped a galleon fight right in our laps and, through sheer dumb luck, The Reaper’s Hideout sat in the centre of their circular warzone.

How could we not get involved? The 1v1v1 battle that ensued was one of the most enjoyable we’ve had in ages, all three crews attempting to circle the Hideout and batter the others. With our smaller and comparatively nimble Brigantine, we were able to change targets on a whim, guiding our ship between the two small islands that make up the Hideout at speed, and keeping both Galleons on the backfoot. We got there in the end, sinking the Reaper ship before turning our guns on the Athena. Having had enough of our bullshit and free of the cramped PvP zone, the Athenas turned and ran.

This is a solution that the PvP and PvE players can agree on. PvPers can fight amongst themselves and scratch the itch for naval combat. While they are fighting amongst themselves, the PvE players have greater cover to complete their voyages and turn in that loot they love so much. And it doesn’t negate the essential risk-management that is the game’s beating heart. You can still get jumped if you aren’t careful — players don’t have to engage with the new on-demand PvP system, they can still go looking for trouble the way they always have. It is the perfect compromise.

I crave violence

I originally intended to write about 500 words on this update and file this piece but I’ve run on closer to 1650. That’s how excited I am about this update. Sea of Thieves Season Eight is the shot in the arm the game’s PvP community has needed for a long, long time. Not only is it a remedy to a growing problem, it is a way to keep every facet of the SoT community happy. It’s the kind of functionality that comes from understanding the ways your game is evolving — with and without your guiding hand — and finding ways to accommodate that growth, not work around it or press on with the same old systems in spite of it.

A game that has always felt like it took forever to play — four, five-hour sessions are not uncommon — it is wild for Sea of Thieves to suddenly have a mode that feels this pacey. Matches move so fast and it gives the game a wonderful “one more match” vibe that it has never had before.

Look how happy the community is. Here’s popular SoT streamer (and to my mind, one of the best and fairest PvP players in the game) Beardageddon having the time of his life. Tell me you don’t think this looks awesome. I promise you that it’s as rad as it looks.

Fans have had their ups and downs with Sea of Thieves, especially since its move to the seasonal model. Season Eight is an example of Rare knocking it out of the park. The Battle for the Sea of Thieves is the best thing to happen to this game in years and I can’t wait to play more of it.