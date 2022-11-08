Oh Great, Another Fuck Ugly Sonic Controller For Me To Obsess Over

It seems like the folks over at TagMODS were so preoccupied with whether they could make the Sonic the Hedgehog Turtle Beach Recon Controller, they didn’t stop to think if they should make the Sonic the Hedgehog Turtle Beach Recon Controller.

I was having a great day this morning. I knew today was going to be filled with joy, I just knew it. That is, of course, until I open my emails to find that a wretched, horrid little creature had shacked up in my inbox. It was the Sonic the Hedgehog Turtle Beach Recon Controller.

Now, you may be thinking, “Ruby, it’s not that bad. Sure, it looks like a God Bless America controller more than anything, but is it really that bad?”. Oh, my darling. Oh, my sweet summer child. Bless your cotton socks. You don’t even know what’s on the back.

Jumpscare!

Nightmare! Nightmare! Nightmare!

That’s right. To really let you know that this controller is the Cronenberg-esque representation of ‘if Sonic the Hedgehog were transmuted into a controller’, there are 50 ‘realistic’ hedgehog spikes on the back of the controller for a lucky gamer to stroke while they play a game.

Apparently, the folks over at TagMODS were inspired by a controller we know well here, the stinky little beast known as the Fuzzy Sonic The Hedgehog Controller that was made for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. They saw that and thought, “Oh cool, but what if we just fucked its shit up?”.

So why does this exist? Why have we been cursed to live a life of knowing that this controller could be right around the corner? Well, to celebrate Sonic Frontiers, of course!

Custom controller/console designers TagMODS have joined (Sonic) forces (is that anything?) with Sonic the Hedgehog and Turtle Beach to produce this monstrosity for 20 lucky people to win through the Turtle Beach AU Twitter page and the EB Games Instagram page.

If you want to win it, the competition will be going live today at midday AEDT, so keep an eye out for that if you’re a sick little freak.

I’m convinced these ugly controllers are being made not only to specifically piss me off, but also to make me fawn over them. I love ugly things. That being said, I want this. I need it. I want it to come alive and speak to me, and tell me the best spots for chili dogs. I hate it. I love it.