The New Bratz Game Let Me Be A Doll-Loving Kid Again

“Gamers have layers, onions have layers,” said Shrek, the protagonist in the 2001 film Shrek. When Shrek said this in the movie, I really felt that because as a gamer myself, I have layers in terms of the games I play and enjoy. I play games like Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion and enjoy them, among other games that are unnecessary to mention.

I’m here to talk about that game, and also about managing your expectations and changing your perspective when playing a licensed game that relies on the nostalgic success of titles that came before it. Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion, from my personal experience, is an absolute banger of a game.

Bratz as a brand has always been hugely successful, and its games have been loved by girls, women, and gays alike. The Bratz: Rock Angels video game from 2005 has been a favourite with fans since its release, and there’s actually been quite a vocal community who were very excited for the release of Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion.

Sure, you’re not going to get a God of War: Ragnarok experience from a game like Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion, but who cares? That’s the kind of perspective I went in with when playing this game. I’ve found that titles that rely on nostalgia, especially licensed titles, really benefit from not only lowering your expectations but also trying to get yourself back in the mindset of when you were younger.

When I asked PR if I could have a coverage copy of Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion, they were incredibly confused. However, they didn’t say no, which was a huge success for me. I went into playing this title as a bit of a goof, but also with a desire for something simpler. Not only did I get that, but my expectations were exceeded in both what the game provided and how it made me feel.

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion is a Bratz adventure game filled with fetch-quests, mini-games, and fashion journalism. You choose between four of the Bratz to play in every different country you go to, and you can dress them up in cool outfits and change their hair and make-up. They spend their time doing interviews, helping people out, and serving looks. It’s a dream.

Playing a game like Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion in between playing games like God of War: Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers was a fascinating experience. While the latter two games simply required me to have a reasonable grasp of being good at video games, Bratz required me to take a step back and think about who this game is for. It was for me, but not for me now. It was for pre-teen me, so I approached the game in that mindset. I played it and thought about just how much pre-teen girls would love it and as a former pre-teen girl, that rocks to me.

When you play a game like this after playing years and years of interactive masterpieces, it can sometimes cloud your expectations. However, sometimes it’s actually worth it to just go in to have fun. It’s harmless, it’s free, and it’s legal to have a good time. Why not change your perspective in a way that lets you?

All that being said, I fucking love Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. It’s incredibly low-stakes, the story itself is light-hearted and fun, and it looks exactly like a Bratz game should. Why did I enjoy Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion? Because I wanted to. I came to its level, and I was happy with what it offered.

Plus the music goes hard as hell and the fits are tight. I slayed. Thank you.