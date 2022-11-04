What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks. It’s Friday. Let me tell you, for a week that had a Victorian public holiday smack bang in the middle of it, I feel like it’s been a long one.

On the plus side, that’s the first week of Non-Stop November down for the count! What are you playing this weekend?

For me, now that I’ve banked the God of War Ragnarok review and the pressure’s off, I think I’m going to dive back into it and mop up a few remaining side quests. It’s just such a pleasure to play.

Having done that, I think it’s finally time to start going over my Game of the Year shortlist and replaying a few favourites. When you play games for coverage, quickly chewing through new releases to get some thoughts down, it’s common to look back months later and feel differently about them. That’s why, when GOTY season rolls around, I like to give them another run. I don’t play them all the way through again, or anything. It’s like a vibe check — I just want to know if my feelings about each game have changed. If they have, I’ll play it longer and try to figure out why. This may move the game further up the list, drop it down, or get it crossed off entirely. If my feelings haven’t changed, then I’m content to put the game down and evaluate its spot on the list from there.

Anyway, the first cab off the rank is Tunic. I know, I can’t believe that came out this year either.

This weekend, Ruby is in what she calls her ‘mental illness era’, and is playing Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion and Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch. While they are very interesting game choices, Ruby insists that they are ‘actually straight fire’, and that ‘the average gamer simply doesn’t exist on this calibre of video gaming’, which is ‘sad to her’.

So there. Get on her level.

But how about you? Diving into anything new and exciting? Something older to tick it off the list? Let us know in the comments below!

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.