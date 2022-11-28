See Games Differently

When To Watch The Second Mario Movie Trailer In Australia

3
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: November 29, 2022 at 9:52 am
When To Watch The Second Mario Movie Trailer In Australia
Image: Nintendo / Illumination

Nintendo of America has announced that a second trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie will be dropping tomorrow, which means we’ll be learning a little bit more about just what the hell is going on in the Mushroom Kingdom.

From the thumbnail alone, we can see the inside of Princess Peach’s castle, with her iconic stained glass window sitting behind her throne. Is this a sign that we’ll be seeing some more character reveals in this trailer? Peachie, is that you?

In the first teaser trailer showcased at New York Comic Con, we witnessed a few aspects of the Super Mario Bros Movie. Firstly, Jack Black as Bowser? Iconic. Incredible. You love to see it. We also finally heard a bit of Chris Pratt’s Mario, but honestly not enough to be sure of how it really sounds.

Then there was Keegan-Michael Key’s performance as Toad which was very, very funny, although the thought of a man as tall as Key voicing a character as teeny as Toad is funny in itself. Oh, and we heard Charlie Day as Luigi just screaming. Of course!

So I wonder what this second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will bring? Surely Peach, but maybe a Donkle Konk appearance as well? We’ll just have to wait and see.

We won’t actually be waiting too long though, as it’s airing on November 30th, 2022. Here are the times for Australia and New Zealand:

  • NSW, VIC, TAS – 9:00 a.m. AEDT
  • QLD – 8:00 a.m. AEST
  • NT – 8:30 a.m. ACDT
  • SA – 7:30 a.m. ACST
  • WA – 6:00 a.m. AWST
  • NZ – 11:00 a.m. NZDT

In terms of where you can watch it, Nintendo of America will be livestreaming the trailer from their YouTube channel, which you can check out below.

Is it too much wishful thinking to hope for a surprise Daisy cameo? Absolutely. Will I hope she makes an appearance anyway? Yes, yes I will. See you all tomorrow!

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • Goodness, that’s just 23 hours away!
    Also Ruby it’s refreshing to see that take on Pratt’s Mario. We really didn’t get to hear enough to make a solid judgement, despite what the bandwagon haters reckon.

    Reply

    • I’m not a huge Pratt fan, but I’d definitely like to hear a full vocal performance before I make any judgements!

      My only firm critique thus far is that Mario and Garfield should not be voiced by the same person.

      Reply

    • It was a bit more than just a bandwagon pile on unfortunately and a lot of it was driven by the brief look itself.
      (And funnily enough the foreign trailers)

      I found it weird that the trailer and marketing focused more on Black/Bowser so I’m keen to see if they’re going for a staggered marketing rollout (which makes sense at this time tbh) or if there’s something else to it.

      Reply
