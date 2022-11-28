When To Watch The Second Mario Movie Trailer In Australia

Nintendo of America has announced that a second trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie will be dropping tomorrow, which means we’ll be learning a little bit more about just what the hell is going on in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 11/29 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s second trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. 📽️: https://t.co/vctv2bppGW pic.twitter.com/xGt3UobWrz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2022

From the thumbnail alone, we can see the inside of Princess Peach’s castle, with her iconic stained glass window sitting behind her throne. Is this a sign that we’ll be seeing some more character reveals in this trailer? Peachie, is that you?

In the first teaser trailer showcased at New York Comic Con, we witnessed a few aspects of the Super Mario Bros Movie. Firstly, Jack Black as Bowser? Iconic. Incredible. You love to see it. We also finally heard a bit of Chris Pratt’s Mario, but honestly not enough to be sure of how it really sounds.

Then there was Keegan-Michael Key’s performance as Toad which was very, very funny, although the thought of a man as tall as Key voicing a character as teeny as Toad is funny in itself. Oh, and we heard Charlie Day as Luigi just screaming. Of course!

So I wonder what this second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will bring? Surely Peach, but maybe a Donkle Konk appearance as well? We’ll just have to wait and see.

We won’t actually be waiting too long though, as it’s airing on November 30th, 2022. Here are the times for Australia and New Zealand:

NSW, VIC, TAS – 9:00 a.m. AEDT

– 9:00 a.m. AEDT QLD – 8:00 a.m. AEST

– 8:00 a.m. AEST NT – 8:30 a.m. ACDT

– 8:30 a.m. ACDT SA – 7:30 a.m. ACST

– 7:30 a.m. ACST WA – 6:00 a.m. AWST

– 6:00 a.m. AWST NZ – 11:00 a.m. NZDT

In terms of where you can watch it, Nintendo of America will be livestreaming the trailer from their YouTube channel, which you can check out below.

Is it too much wishful thinking to hope for a surprise Daisy cameo? Absolutely. Will I hope she makes an appearance anyway? Yes, yes I will. See you all tomorrow!