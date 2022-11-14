Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Stuns With 2022 GOTY Game Awards Nomination

After guessing that Nintendo Switch hit Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would be the biggest snub at the 2022 Game Awards, stunned Xeno-heads and Tetsuya Takahashi-stans can’t believe it. Geoff Keighley revealed on Monday that it is actually one of the six finalists for his show’s Game of the Year category, alongside frontrunners like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök.

It was the type of surprise that might throw some much-needed spice into a ceremony that can sometimes feel overly predictable and commercial. While Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been lauded by critics and fans alike, JRPGs about fighting against fate and making the numbers go up rarely get mainstream recognition. I was also happy to see the excellent rat-infested stealth game A Plague Tale: Requiem get a nod, alongside the two remaining GOTY nominees, sci-fi cat sim Stray and and robot-dino wrangler Horizon Forbidden West.

I WAS FUCKING JOKING??? XENOBLADE 3 GOT NOMINATED FOR GAME OF THE YEAR?? I WAS JOKINGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/H49PiDkZfS — zee (@Blun_Z) November 14, 2022

XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 3 NOMINATED FOR GAME OF THE YEAR.



GEOFF KEIGHLEY REDEMPTION ARC?🤨 — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) November 14, 2022

you want xenoblade 3 to get nominated because you liked the game



I want xenoblade 3 to get nominated so I can hear xenoblade music on the live orchestra — zee (@Blun_Z) November 14, 2022

Ahead of next month’s ninth annual Game Awards, host and creator Keighley also revealed the full list of other nominees today for categories ranging from Best Game Direction to Best Esports Event. While Sony is the publisher with the most games nominated, nearly double runners-up Nintendo and Annapurna Interactive, plenty of games with less fanfare were nominated as well.

Neon White and Tunic both received shoutouts in the Best Indie category, while Norco and Vampire Survivors were both recognised in the Best Debut Indie category. And because there are more good indie games than anyone knows what to do with, the third category of “Games for Impact” recognised standouts like Citizen Sleeper and I Was a Teenage Exocolonist as well.

One new category this year is Best Adaptation, aimed at recognising the growing number of major games cashing in on Hollywood spin-offs. Sadly, Master Chief’s arse was snubbed: the Halo TV show did not get nominated. In the Content Creator of the Year category, meanwhile, recently departed star of gaming Twitter, Nibellion, was nominated. The lightning-quick news tweeter announced earlier this month that he was leaving the platform at just the moment Elon Musk began lighting it on fire.

While the real reason most people tune into Keighley’s show is to see the latest trailers and game announcements he’s managed to corral for the coming year, my eyes will be exclusively glued to find out whether Xenoblade Chroncles 3 can do the unthinkable in a year of stacked open-world blockbusters. It would be a shocking, if still extremely unlikely tribute to the culmination of one of the most ambitious and underrated series of the last three decades.

And hey, the game’s heroes already dethroned god once this year. Maybe they can do it again. The 2022 Game Awards will be livestreamed on December 8 starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

