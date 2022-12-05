After Nationwide Search, EB Games Has Found Its Earliest Ever Customer

Earlier this year, we brought you a story about an EB Games promotion that sought to find the company’s earliest ever customer.

They weren’t necessarily looking to find their first-ever customer. That would be very hard to do. But they could try to get as close to the first as possible. Sure enough, after all the searching, EB Games didn’t find its first customer. But they did find Clem from Charlestown.

This year, we searched for our EARLIEST customer! Sure enough we found Clem who visited our Charlestown store to purchase Zork Grand Inquistor all the way back in August 1998! Thank you to all those who entered and congrats Clem, you’ve scored yourself our grand prize! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/0IQIVTcz3G — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) December 5, 2022

Clem purchased a copy of Zork: Grand Inquisitor on the PC from EB Games Charlestown Square, just south of Newcastle, in 1998. He provided his receipt, which you can see in the pic attached to EB’s tweet carries a date of August 2, 1998 at 1:13 PM. He paid $49.95. You can buy it on Steam today for $9.95, which seems crazy to me, considering the game came out in 1997. It seems, in the scheme of things, Clem’s investment has not depreciated all that much.

The picture EB Games provided shows Clem holding the same box he purchased that day, some 24 years later. His purchase was made around a year after EB Games commenced commercial operations in Australia. Its first store was at Sydney’s Westfield Miranda in 1997.

I don’t know how Clem kept his receipt filed away for 24 long years, or that he kept it in such good nick he could still use it to prove he was EB Games’ earliest customer. Maybe he did what a lot of us have down over the years: tucked it into the box and forgot about it. Most of my receipts go blank three days after I get them, so whatever his storage solution, his clerical techniques have my utmost respect.

Congratulations, Clem, you are EB Games’ earliest recorded customer. I hope you enjoyed Zork: Grand Inquisitor. I remember it being pretty good.